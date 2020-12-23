'90s Supermodel Stella Tennant Dies Suddenly Days After 50th Birthday

Stella Tennant has suddenly passed away.

The supermodel who came out of nowhere and took the fashion world by storm in the ’90s died on Tuesday — just five days after her 50th birthday. In a statement obtained by The Guardian, Stella’s family announced the death on Wednesday, saying:

“It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on December 22, 2020. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Her family asks for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”

The cause has yet to be announced, but Police Scotland assured The Guardian that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her passing. The source revealed:

“Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11.30am on Tuesday, 22 December, following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Stella, the granddaughter of Andrew Cavendish, the 11th Duke of Devonshire and Deborah Mitford, was scouted in 1993 and became a fashion icon overnight.

Known for her pixie cut and androgynous looks, Tennant launched into stardom at just 22-years-old after gracing the glossy cover of British Vogue. She went on to appear in ad campaigns and model for brands such as Calvin Klein, Chanel, Burberry, Versace, Alexander McQueen, and Karl Lagerfeld. In 1998, she retired from the modeling industry but later made a comeback in a 2002 Burberry campaign and the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremonies, according to the BBC.

The fashion world is in mourning at the shocking news. Stella McCartney wrote on Instagram:

“What sad, horrific news to end this already shocking year … My heart goes out to your stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain. I am speechless … Rest in peace, you inspiring woman. Your soul and inner beauty exceed the external perfection, Stella. May you ride high above us all on the most perfect horse, eternally in peace.”

Donatella Versace wrote:

“I cannot believe you are gone … I cherish every moment we spent together.”

Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace. Stella Tennant for Atelier Versace SS 1996, ph. Richard Avedon @Avedon pic.twitter.com/9tZqwMATzn — VERSACE (@Versace) December 23, 2020

Anna Wintour released a moving statement to People, writing:

“Stella was the very definition of original in everything that she did and through everything she stood for. She brought her acute intelligence and innate sense of style every time she worked with us; her presence always transcended any quotidian notion that she was just a model. Through her long career in the industry she remained a figure of fascination and inspiration for each new generation, perhaps because of the way she effortlessly stepped in and out of it at her own choosing. Stella was a wonderful collaborator and colleague to so many of us over the years, but she was never happier than when she could leave fashion behind, and return to her beloved family and friends, and to a life far away in Scotland.”

Our heart goes out to the family for their loss.

