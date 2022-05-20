Gisele Bundchen Says Going Topless In Fashion Show At 18 Was 'Traumatizing'

Models make the most daring outfits look easy. But that’s not how it feels on the inside!

Gisele Bündchen broke down some of her most iconic looks for British Vogue this week and offered a surprising insight into the mind of a future supermodel…

When she was just 18 years old she was struggling to book gigs. She remembers:

“It was my first show season in London. I did 42 castings. I remember going to all the casting calls, and nobody would even look at my book because it was the heroin chic time. I looked nothing like heroin chic.”

Huh. So funny how fashions go through trends, right?

Related: Jordan Peterson Dragged For Body Shaming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Yumi Nu

But she landed Alexander McQueen‘s runway show during London Fashion Week, a big score. However, she didn’t have a fitting, she just showed up and was given her outfit:

“I was like, ‘What am I wearing?’ I could say like a few words [in English], and I was like, ‘What, what is that? A T-shirt or something?’”

Or something! It was a barely-there top made shimmering threads over NOTHING. You could see straight through to her bare breasts! In case you don’t remember…

She was shocked!

“So, I started crying … I was walking and thinking, ‘Oh my God. I hope my dad doesn’t see this.'”

She called it “the most traumatizing” experience of her career. Though all she “wanted to do was leave” she ultimately thinks staying and seeing it through made her “stronger.” Well, it certainly made her more famous!

See Mrs. Tom Brady break down the provocative look — and 21 others (below)!

[Image via British Vogue/YouTube.]