Al Pacino's MUCH Younger Baby Momma Has Given Birth! And The Name Is...

Al Pacino is a father once again!

According to a source for TMZ, the 83-year-old’s much younger girlfriend, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, gave birth recently and both parents are beyond excited to be welcoming their bundle of joy! It’s a boy, and his name is Roman Pacino!

Related: Jessie J Reveals Baby Boy’s Name One Month After Birth!

Such great news for the couple. And btw, Noor and Al seem to be getting along just fine. Unlike previous reports of them having “no relationship” and a potential custody battle in the near-future, things seem to be going good. As you know last week, according to an insider for Showbiz 411, things were looking pretty grim:

“She knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it’s a mess … They have no relationship. Lawyers have been working on this for months.”

But this week the couple were seen out and about getting dinner at El Lay’s Sunset Tower, and they were even spotted with a baby seat in the back of their car! So it looked like the new parents were enjoying a nice night out on the town despite the rumors.

We still don’t know how Al’s other kids are feeling about this since the birth, either, because last we heard they were pretty “upset” about this late-stage fatherhood, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Aside from that, we’re so glad to hear the birth went great! Congratulations to the family!

[Image via Noor Alfallah/Instagram/The Tonight Show/YouTube]