This Woman Caught Her Boyfriend Cheating After Recognizing His THUMB In An Instagram Post!

Now this is what we call some top-level detective work!

One woman recently found out about her boyfriend’s cheating ways after spotting some major (and arguably odd) clues on social media. What were those hints, you may ask?! She casually recognized his usual breakfast order and his thumb in a snapshot posted on another woman’s Instagram account.

No, we are not kidding! She actually realized it was her man’s THUMB in the pic!

As the social media user @jeddamindtricks explained in a video posted on TikTok, she had been scrolling on the platform when she happened to come across a picture of what looked like her boyfriend’s favorite breakfast items – a spread of juice, coffee, an omelet and toast – and the opposable digit.

She writes on top of the picture:

“When you catch your boyfriend cheating bc you recognized his breakfast order and thumb in another girls Instagram post”

Yeesh! What a way to find out that your man is cheating on you! But also, it is seriously impressive that she figured this out from just a food spread and the body part!

When someone asked in the comments section for more information on whether the girl was a “mutual friend,” she revealed that she had reached out to the girl and learned that the guy had been cheating on both of them for more than two years.

UGHHH, seriously dude?! That is just terrible!

The woman shared:

“She’s asked me to not involve her publicly so I’ll keep her business bc she’s going through the same as me he lied to both of us. But basically neither of us knew the other existed & each got a different excuse when we confronted him after I found the pics & messaged her. I’m not sure if she’s still with him but I went no contact straight away (after much gaslighting).”

Hopefully not!

And what’s worse is the now ex-boyfriend allegedly claimed to the woman that he wasn’t cheating at all. She continued:

“He still maintains he didn’t cheat hahah. It all only happened like a week ago but when her & I compared what we knew I realised he’s been cheating on me almost the entire 2.5 yrs.”

As for how she stumbled upon the other woman’s account, she further spilled that her man was acting suspicious, and naturally, she decided to get to the bottom of things by stalking his ‘gram while he was (supposedly) out of town with some pals. And you know what happens next — the thumb was caught red handed!

The TikToker wrote:

“He was being really suss & was away with friends so I looked through his IG follows & boom. wish I’d found it sooner but he was playing perfect bf”

The audacity some people have, huh!

You can ch-ch-check out the viral TikTok vid (below):

Sadly, she wasn’t alone!

Many people took to the comments section to also share their stories of how they caught on to their partner’s infidelity, sharing:

“I recognized the shoes I’d bought him for his birthday in her Instagram story. I asked him and he said they weren’t his. He was wearing them.” “I heard him say one word in the background of her story lol” “I recognized my exs foot in another girl’s instagram story they were at the beach together laying on the sand and she only posted his foot but I KNEW” “Hahaha I knew a friend was seeing an ex from photo of his wrist… I found my people” “Same! I recognized the breakfast order and scar on his arm”

Wow…

While no doubt this must have sucked for her, it seems like it turned out to be a blessing in disguise!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your stories in the comments (below)…

