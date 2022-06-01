90 Day Fiancé Star Went From Selling Jarred Farts To Boob Sweat... But Now She's Got A BIG Problem!

The 90 Day Fiancé star who made a name for herself by selling her farts in jars last year — only to experience major health complications because of her unusual business venture — has a new cash cow on her hands! And a HUGE new problem, too!

Stephanie Matto has transitioned from her last, ummm, career, and is apparently making $300 to $500 PER JAR, and averaging up to $5,000 per week in profits bottling the stuff! Holy s**t!!

Related: Billie Eilish Lost 100k Instagram Followers Because ‘People Are Scared Of Big Boobs’!

There’s just one unsettling issue now: a black bear!

You see, Matto has been sunning out by the pool at her place to draw out sweat for the jars, and her backyard runs up against a forest of tall trees. One day last week, a black bear shut down her business when he suddenly showed up on the property. The reality TV alum was rightfully concerned for her own safety, of course — and she has a pet pug, too, so going outside for hours at a time with bears nearby suddenly wasn’t the smartest move!

Matto explained a little bit about the issue on her Instagram account earlier this week, referencing the bear situation while promoting the boob sweat biz (below):

She shared a video of the bear doing its thing with TMZ, too. In it, you can see the black bear crouching in the grass right in front of the trees across a gravel walkway not too far from where Matto was filming. (You can see the clip for yourself HERE.)

Driven out of nature by, well, nature, Stephanie told the outlet she’s now thinking about investing in a sauna. Honestly, with those profit margins on the boob sweat venture, that might be a wise move!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Stephanie Matto/Instagram]