Woman Arrested For Allegedly Seducing SEVERAL Buddhist Monks -- Then Blackmailing Them For Over $11 MILLION!

A monk community in Thailand has been disgraced after a local woman seduced several members into having sex with her.

Wilawan Emsawat was arrested at her home in the the Nonthaburi province north of Bangkok on Tuesday after authorities uncovered her alleged blackmail plot. According to multiple outlets, the Royal Thai Police Central Investigation Bureau launched an investigation last month after an abbot — the head of a Buddhist monastery — suddenly and unexpectedly surrendered his position and fled the country.

Wait, what?? It’s common for monks to make lifelong vows devoting themselves to the practice… So what would cause one — particularly one so established — to suddenly give it all up?? Well, that’s what investigators are currently unraveling…

Related: Woman Arrested For ‘Ingenious’ Plot To Murder Ex Husband With Chocolate!

According to authorities, Emsawat seduced the abbot into having sex with her — something strictly prohibited for Buddhist monks. She then demanded $222,000. According to the Associated Press, she informed the abbot she was pregnant and needed the money to help provide for the child. Whoa!

The Times further reported that the abbot declined to pay the hefty price, so Emsawat made good on the threat — and began telling other monks of their intimacy. So he fled to Laos. Man, he really fled?? We guess out of shame. We can’t imagine anyone fearing the wrath of the Dalai Lama (as seen above, back in 2017).

But it gets crazier. When police apprehended the woman, they confiscated five cell phones — and discovered explicit photos and videos of her engaging in sexual activity with SEVERAL monks! According to the AP, there were “tens of thousands of photos and videos.”

Holy s**t!

The outlet reported that in total, nine abbots and established monks have either stepped down from their roles or been condemned by the religious order as a result of their activity with Emsawat. But this is the real kicker: over the past three years, she’s received roughly $11.9 MILLION in payments — which has largely been spent on gambling, according to investigators.

That’s INSANE!

As a result, the Central Investigation Bureau is now expanding their investigation across the country. Deputy commissioner Jaroonkiat Pankaew said in a statement obtained by Sky News:

“We will investigate monks across the country. I believe that the ripple effects of this investigation will lead to a lot of changes.”

Emsawat has officially been charged with extortion, money laundering and receiving stolen goods. SO crazy. You can hear more about this case (below):

What are your reactions?? Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Joe Leonard/WENN.]