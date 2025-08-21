Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Says Ex-Stepfather Molested Her -- And Mom Helped 'Cover It All Up'!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is just horrible to hear…

Wynonna Judd‘s daughter has come forward with some serious accusations against her former stepfather. Grace Kelley opened up to an outlet, The Daily Progress, about her early life last month — and dropped a bombshell that’s only now starting to blow up.

In 2007, Wynonna’s husband Dan R. Roach was arrested and charged with sexual battery against a minor. This was a HUGE story back then. The country star immediately ditched him and filed for divorce right after he was arrested.

At the time, it seemed great that the singer was distancing herself from the guy so quickly. But that was far from the whole story. The biggest aspect of the story was never revealed — the victim was Grace herself. She was just 10 years old.

That’s when her mom put the whole fam in counseling, per the outlet. The Judds songstress was apparently trying to help her family get stronger — but that’s when the story of Grace’s abuse emerged:

“When they found out in counseling what he had done to me, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute. We’re going to report this to law enforcement’. When he was arrested and it came out in the news, that’s when she divorced him.”

So it was only after it went public that Wynonna left him… Did she know about if before then? Horrific, if true.

Related: Ashley Details Finding Mom Naomi After Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Grace continued, with some pretty harsh words for her famous mom:

“So is my mom rich? Yeah, she’s so rich that she was able to sweep me under the rug and abuse me and then cover it all up. I don’t want to talk bad about my mom, but we’ll just say she’s a good performer. She was never a mother.”

Wow… “Cover it all up”? Is she suggesting Wynonna wanted to keep her then-husband’s crimes quiet? She certainly succeeded to some extent, if so. We mean, we never knew it was Grace who was the victim of child sexual abuse.

Over the years, Grace has led a pretty troubling life. As recent as 2024, she was still struggling with addiction and was arrested three different times. But now, per the outlet, the 29-year-old has gotten sober and has found peace in religion while living a quiet life in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Her childhood was beyond tumultuous, as she said in the interview:

“My story is so messed up. Between 12 and 17, I was in 14 different facilities.”

Her story, however, has inspired a memoir she’s currently working on titled Pronoia:

“I believe that now’s my time [to tell my story]. I never had a voice, and I was iffy about talking about all this stuff, but no matter what is said about me, the Bible says the truth will set you free.”

Sounds like we’re about to get the awful details — and find out exactly what she’s accusing Wynonna of!

This is so devastating to hear, but we’re glad Grace has found the peace and strength she needs to finally open up on her terms. We’re sending her so much love and light.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]