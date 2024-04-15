Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Kelley is speaking out after her indecent exposure arrest.

As Perezcious readers know, the 27-year-old was arrested on April 5 in Alabama after she was allegedly caught walking along the highway with her “breasts and lower body” exposed, according to cops. She was charged with indecent exposure and obstructing government operations with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office later adding a charge for soliciting prostitution because she allegedly held up a sign that read “Ride for a Ride.”

This is the latest legal trouble in Grace’s storied history with the law, dating back to her first arrest in 2015. Because of that, there’s obviously some tension in the family now!

Related: Designer Calls Kylie Jenner ‘Morally Corrupt’ For Stealing Her Designs!

On Saturday, Grace spoke to the New York Post from jail, where she remains incarcerated on a bond, and she totally called out her mother! Insisting the country music star won’t take her calls, she claimed:

“I think she’s blocked my number.”

Considering her past with drug-related charges, Grace continued:

“My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s**t.”

Kelley, who says she lives “here, there and everywhere,” noted that no one from her famous family (including aunt Ashley Judd or her brother Elijah, who is a “game warden in the state of Tennessee”) has contacted her. And shockingly, she’s blaming this on her grandmother Naomi Judd‘s 2022 suicide, adding:

“I don’t know if when my grandma shot herself she, like, cursed me.”

Jeez.

As for the soliciting for prostitution charge at hand, Grace insisted she wasn’t in the wrong:

“I was doing it honestly. I literally had a sign that was like, ‘Help me with my ride.'”

When officers from the Millbrook Police Department first approached her, she “gave them all my information,” and told them, “I’m not doing anything wrong. I don’t have any drugs on me.” She continued:

“The officer that pulled up, he literally told me to get on my f**king knees . . . so I get on my knees and put my wrists out and I said, ‘I am going to keep walking that way because I have a right to travel.’ … He’s like, ‘If you walk that way I’m going to take you to f**king jail.’”

According to her, she was initially charged with criminal impersonation, which she planned to fight:

“I said, ‘Well, I hope your body camera is working because I’m gonna have your ass in f**king court because I just gave you all my correct information.”

After her identity was confirmed, she claims her charges were changed to disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations. Things only escalated when she was taken into custody. Arguing that she was treated inhumanely, she dished:

“They done me wrong, they put me in this chair where they had me strapped down where it literally broke skin. They put me in a padded room with a hole in the floor and they put the lights off on me and I was in there for three days strapped to a chair. No water, no toilet, no nothing.”

She furthered:

“My wrists are literally scabbed over from the restraint chair because they did it so tight on me because I was basically cussing all of them, telling them to go to hell because they had no reason to arrest me. When I go to court, all this sh**t will be dropped.”

Damn. That sounds terrible, if true. But that’s not even all! She’s completely hitting back at the indecent exposure charge, too, insisting she was fully clothed! She detailed:

“I was wearing a bra, ok? On top of my bra I had on a sports bra. On top of that, I had on a T-shirt. There are women that go jogging every morning in just sports bras. On my bottoms, I was wearing a skirt and I had panties on, not a thong, actual underwear. No nipple was shown. No vagina was shown. Nothing was exposed.”

Huh…

Would the cops really have arrested her for indecent exposure without being able to prove it? Seems hard to believe — especially with body cameras these days! Just saying.

As for why they might have a vendetta against the mother of one, Grace alleged authorities were treating her differently because of her family:

“Cause of who my family is, it’s either a blessing or a curse, it’s almost like they’re trying to throw the book at me. It’s like, ‘Let me do everything I can to make your life hell.’”

But, again, she has a complicated past with authorities after having spent many years behind bars! So, that’s likely why cops aren’t going easy on her! But she’s certainly frustrated as this comes as she’s been trying to put her life back together, she noted:

“I just flattened an eight-year sentence, so I’m trying to get back on my feet, but I have no help from family. I have no help from anybody. And I’m trying to do it the right way. I’m trying not to sell drugs. I’m trying not to sell myself. But when you don’t have anybody, what do you do?”

When asked what she’d like to say to her momma if she could, she simply said:

“I’m innocent.”

Oof. This is obviously a tricky situation. So far, Wynonna hasn’t spoken publicly about the legal trouble yet, but her ex-husband and Grace’s father Arch Kelley III has reportedly spoken to officers about the case. Doesn’t sound like he’s gotten in touch with his daughter, though. After all her previous trouble with the law, we’re sure another arrest is hard for them all to process!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube & MEGA/WENN/Elmore County Jail]