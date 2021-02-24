Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Pleads Guilty To 2 Charges In Domestic Violence Case

Following his arrest in October for strangulation, interfering with making a report, and assault in the fourth degree of a girlfriend following a physical dispute, Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan decided to plead guilty to two felony charges and was sentenced to probation.

On Tuesday, the Lane County District Attorney in Eugene, Oregon spoke with People, confirming the 39-year-old’s guilty plea for “menacing and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.” The statement continued:

“He was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing.”

While some other charges were made at the time of the initial arrest (such as alleged strangulation and harassment), online documents show those have been dismissed. Addressing this, the District Attorney told the outlet:

“While Mr. Bryan was charged with additional crimes, including two class C felonies, it is in the interest of closure for the victim and in recognition of the backlog of cases we have due to COVID restrictions that make me believe this resolution is in the interest of justice.”

Zachery has yet to address the legal matters and deactivated his Instagram briefly after the arrest. Our thoughts go out to the victim of this scary incident!

