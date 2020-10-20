WTF?! Home Improvement‘s Zachery Ty Bryan Plagiarized Armie Hammer’s Divorce Statement Prior To His Domestic Violence Arrest!

Who plagiarizes a divorce announcement?! Apparently, Zachery Ty Bryan!

As we previously reported, the Home Improvement alum was arrested on Friday in Eugene, Oregon for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. However, it was his post revealing he had separated his wife two weeks earlier which got people talking online in the aftermath of his jail stay.

Related: Shooting At Dueling Counter-Protests In Denver; One Man Killed

As noticed by Twitter user Casey Cline, it appears the 39-year-old copied Armie Hammer‘s breakup statement nearly verbatim, which had been uploaded three months earlier. The only words changed were the number of years he and wife Carly Matros had been together, as well as the addition of a “thank you” at the end.

Here’s a look at Zachery’s alleged note posted on October 1, captured prior to his Instagram account being deactivated:

“Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you”

And here’s Armie’s from July 10:

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

See the A-lister’s original post (below).

Zachery also took a page from Armie’s book by sharing a throwback photo to the early days of his relationship with Carly, as the Call Me by Your Name star had done with a snap of himself and Elizabeth Chambers.

Take a look for yourself:

I’m still stuck on this. Why did the oldest brother from Home Improvement plagiarize Armie Hammer’s divorce announcement? I need answers. pic.twitter.com/4jm5yQvkNQ — Casey Cline (@casey_cline) October 18, 2020

Weird, right?!

This realization comes after the 39-year-old was booked around 1 a.m. on Saturday on a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of interfering with making a report, and a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree. The victim, a 27-year-old woman identified as his girlfriend, has not come forward, and declined medical assistance at the time of the incident.

He was released on $8,500 cash bail on Saturday, per TMZ, and has been issued a no-contact order. Bryan is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while the area’s district attorney decides whether to pursue charges against him.

[Image via WENN/Instar & Nikki Nelson/WENN.]