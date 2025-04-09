Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Is This The Real Reason Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding Out With Travis Kelce??  Rosie O’Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Files To Change Her Last Name After She Is Removed From Mom's $80 Million Will! Zendaya & Tom Holland Wedding Plans SPILLED! Why Sydney Sweeney Won't Be Able To Fully Cut Ties From Jonathan Davino For A LONG Time -- Even After Calling Off Wedding! Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand Partnered With E-Commerce Company Accused Of Racism & Called A 'Toxic' Workplace By Ex-Employees! Meghan Markle Is Sorry! She Messed Up, Knows It And: Prince Harry's Problems With His Charity Reportedly All 'Started With Meghan' -- Who NEVER Liked Chairwoman! High School Track Stabbing: Family Of Accused Teen Raises $175K+ For Defense -- Because ‘Narrative Being Spread Is False’ Meghan Markle's Newest Business Blunder Is Forcing Her To Apologize!  This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Left Hollywood! Why She Moved To The South… MGK Takes Brian Austin Green 'Child Actor' Dig To The Next Level! High School Teacher Allegedly Hired Student To Kill Estranged Husband -- For HOW MUCH MONEY?!

Zendaya

Zendaya & Tom Holland Wedding Plans SPILLED!

Zendaya & Tom Holland Wedding Plans SPILLED!

Fans have been waiting for every single detail about the Tomdaya wedding since the engagement news broke months ago! They want insight into the fashion, decor, and date! All of it! While he doesn’t say much, Zendaya‘s longtime stylist and friend is spilling some information about the plans!

During an interview with E! News at the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Law Roach confirmed he is “of course” involved in the nuptials between the actress and Tom Holland! Duh! Did anyone think he wouldn’t be? The Project Runway judge has most likely already started planning out the gown and accessories by now! LOLz!

Related: Prince William & Princess Catherine Just Went On Secret ‘Second Honeymoon’ After Cancer Battle!

As for when we can expect Zendaya to walk down the aisle, don’t plan for this year! It’s way too soon, according to Law! He said:

“It’s far away. They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year and there’s a lot of premieres next year so you’ll see a lot of red carpets.”

It’s true! They have a jam-packed schedule working with each other on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. Zendaya also has the third season of Euphoria, Dune: Messiah, and more. The couple is BUSY! Law then teased:

“I’m resting up for 2026.”

How “far away,” though? That is what we want to know! Should we expect end of 2026? Two or three years from now? Ugh! Someone get Tom’s dad Dominic Holland to spill the tea again! Watch Law’s interview (below):

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 09, 2025 08:30am PDT

Share This