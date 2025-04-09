Zendaya & Tom Holland Wedding Plans SPILLED!

Fans have been waiting for every single detail about the Tomdaya wedding since the engagement news broke months ago! They want insight into the fashion, decor, and date! All of it! While he doesn’t say much, Zendaya‘s longtime stylist and friend is spilling some information about the plans!

During an interview with E! News at the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Law Roach confirmed he is “of course” involved in the nuptials between the actress and Tom Holland! Duh! Did anyone think he wouldn’t be? The Project Runway judge has most likely already started planning out the gown and accessories by now! LOLz!

Related: Prince William & Princess Catherine Just Went On Secret ‘Second Honeymoon’ After Cancer Battle!

As for when we can expect Zendaya to walk down the aisle, don’t plan for this year! It’s way too soon, according to Law! He said:

“It’s far away. They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year and there’s a lot of premieres next year so you’ll see a lot of red carpets.”

It’s true! They have a jam-packed schedule working with each other on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. Zendaya also has the third season of Euphoria, Dune: Messiah, and more. The couple is BUSY! Law then teased:

“I’m resting up for 2026.”

How “far away,” though? That is what we want to know! Should we expect end of 2026? Two or three years from now? Ugh! Someone get Tom’s dad Dominic Holland to spill the tea again! Watch Law’s interview (below):

[Image via MEGA/WENN]