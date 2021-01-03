Zoë Kravitz Files For Divorce From Husband Karl Glusman Just 18 Months After Marriage

Zoë Kravitz and her husband of 18 months, Karl Glusman, are calling it quits.

The Big Little Lies star has officially filed for divorce from Glusman, according to a report in People confirmed by court records indicating the situation. The divorce was apparently initiated on December 23rd, according to those same reports. Both Kravitz and Glusman are 32 years old.

Related: Kravitz Opens Up About How Her Famous Parents Impacted Her Eating Disorder Habits

The pair had first been linked back in October of 2016, and eventually wed in June of 2019 at the Paris home of the actress’ father, Lenny Kravitz.

Things appeared to be going fairly well for a while there; over the summer, the actress even went so far as to celebrate the pair’s one-year wedding anniversary with a sweet black-and-white photo from their wedding day, captioning the image simply with the “one year” moniker.

The actor shared his own tribute on that day, too, calling Kravitz his “best friend” in a similarly touching post, sharing this message (below):

“One year … Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything. You’re my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls**t and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz.”

Wow… and then six months later, it was all over. Surprising!

The engagement itself was a bit of a surprise, as it came out suddenly during a Rolling Stone interview back in 2018. Explaining to a reporter at the time, Kravitz downplayed it and then suddenly came out with all of it, revealing that the whole thing was very private and very perfect for the pair.

Related: Wait, So Kravitz Claims That Infamous Lily Allen Kiss Was NOT Consensual?!

It all came about when the reporter spotted her engagement ring on her left ring finger, and the actress finally opted to reveal the good news:

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged.I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private. He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Aww! That’s cute!

And from that, then, to this… what went wrong?!

Whatever the case, we’re feeling it for these two who are starting the year off with a sad state of affairs. Hopefully they can both move on to a happier, healthier place!

[Image via WENN/Instar]