Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Relationship Following Divorce From Karl Glusman: ‘He Really Was My Protector’

Zoë Kravitz is finally opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum!

While appearing as the second 2022 cover star for GQ’s Man of the Year, The Batman actress, who very memorably played Catwoman, sunk her claws into ALL the details of her and Channing’s relationship timeline!

Apparently, the two met while on the set of Kravitz’ directorial debut, Pussy Island, where Tatum stars, and according to her, made it his mission to create a great work environment:

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet. I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

Related: Channing & Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan STILL Haven’t Come To A Custody Agreement!

From there, a budding romance blossomed, with the stars becoming completely enamored by one another. She told the outlet:

“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Ugh, we loveee that! She then cutely revealed the first movie they watched together: 1993’s True Romance! Throwback!

Related: Zoë’s Already Becoming Part Of Channing’s Daughter’s Life!

The 33-year-old later opened up about the first time they were spotted together back in summer 2021 riding a bike through New York City, recalling of the adventure:

“I was sweating and he was like, ‘Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over and you can relax.’”

She was of course referring to the 42-year-old dropping her off at a friend’s house when the adorable pics were snapped. The High Fidelity actress then provided insight into why their relationship has been a bit more on the private side, explaining:

“You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

We definitely respect that! Especially after her 2021 divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman, which she touched on, noting the divorce hadn’t changed her outlook on love:

“I just learned to think about who I am and what I want. You meet someone who’s amazing and wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them and that’s what you do. It’s a hard question to ask yourself, ‘Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all.’ That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself.”

See her full cover (below):

We’re all about Zoë putting herself first and living her best life! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via GQ/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]