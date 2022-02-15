Zoë Kravitz Says Divorce Was Her Fault, Calls Ex Karl Glusman An 'Incredible' Human

Zoë Kravitz is finally giving some insight into her love life.

Romantically speaking, the last few years have been a whirlwind for the Big Little Lies star. She tied the knot with Karl Glusman in June 2019 after four years together; by December 2020, she had filed for divorce. In August 2021, she was spotted out and about with Channing Tatum, star of her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. Long story short, there’s been a lot of big changes for Zoë.

Apparently, the coronavirus lockdown had a lot to do with those changes. Speaking with Elle, she recalled being sent home from the set of The Batman and isolating with her husband in upstate New York in June 2020. She shared:

“My life changed after that. It was a gift, just taking the time.”

Asked if the time spent together in seclusion is what brought about the breakup, the actress replied:

“I don’t really want to go into that. Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

However, she did admit to being a “mess” in her twenties, reflecting:

“I wasn’t making choices based on what felt good to me. Now we’re in an era of, What do I actually want? The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, ‘Maybe I should do this differently,’ and seeing what that feels like.”

As for her current relationship with Channing, the 33-year-old would only say:

“I’m happy.”

However, she did gush about her man in regards to their upcoming film project together, Pussy Island. Though they had never met before she cast him, she felt he would be “brave enough” for the role. She teased:

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter clearly likes to keep her personal life private, but we may just learn more about her relationships from her upcoming solo album. She told Elle that recording with Jack Antonoff has felt “vulnerable” and “a little scary,” but she previously dished to Interview Magazine that it’s been a good way to process her experiences. She explained:

“I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you.”

Zoë’s creativity is obviously flowing right now, so we can’t wait to see what she makes out of the love and heartbreak. So glad to hear she’s happy and enjoying life right now!

