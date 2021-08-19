Hot New Couple Alert?! Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Spotted On Romantic Bike Ride Together

Well, well, well, could we have a new relationship between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz in our midst? It sure seems like it after they looked rather couply during a recent outing!

In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair — who apparently first sparked romance rumors earlier this year — were spotted getting super cozy and enjoying each other’s company while on a bike ride in New York City on Wednesday. The 41-year-old actor was caught controlling the bicycle while the Big Little Lies star had her arms wrapped around his shoulders at one point. Take a look at the pictures HERE.

In case you didn’t know, whispers started circulating on social media in January that Tatum and Kravtiz were a couple following her divorce filing with Karl Glusman. She was even speculated to have been spending time with Emilio Vitolo Jr. then as well. However, a source confessed to E! News at the time that the 32-year-old actress was “still single.” But it doesn’t seem like that is the case now!

The duo reportedly first met on the set of P***y Island, which is an upcoming thriller directed by Zoë. A source close to Tatum revealed to E! that their friendship progressed into something romantic since working on the film together, saying:

“There’s more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe. They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more.”

And in June, the Los Angeles native couldn’t help but gush about her co-star in an interview with Deadline, expressing:

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character. I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist, and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Meanwhile, the Step Up star said he was actually surprised that Kravitz reached out to him about the project:

“When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked. I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity, and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere, and the subject matter made me say, wait, ‘Why are you thinking about me for this?’”

Channing continued, sharing how grateful he was for the new opportunity:

“No one gives me a chance to play a role like this. Everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up and say the wrong things.”

Thoughts on this potential coupling, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

