Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Are Doing So Well That She's Getting To Know His Daughter Everly!

You just know things are getting serious between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum because the actress is taking a much more focused stance on her relationship with the Magic Mike star’s 8-year-old daughter, Everly.

So goes the report this week in People, at least, with an insider dishing valuable details about the single dad’s girlfriend and her strong relationship with his beloved little girl. You love to see it!

Speaking to the mag about Everly, whom the 41-year-old Channing shares with ex Jenna Dewan, a source revealed that Lenny Kravitz‘s adult daughter is starting to seriously bond with the growing girl:

“It only seems natural that she is getting to know Everly.”

Awww!

And Channing is thriving in his role as a father, too, apparently!

The hunky actor has previously opened up about some of the challenges he faced growing into being a girl dad, but it sounds like he’s firing on all cylinders right now as a father and as a BF:

“He is a very loving dad. He also acts very serious with Zoë.”

Love that!

In fact, all this comes about in the weeks after Channing and Zoë appeared to let their hair down a little bit, so to speak.

Done with hiding their relationship from the paparazzi, they have been more open to being photographed in public throughout the fall — which speaks to their desire to just be themselves! A source explained the new, authentic dynamic in a report last month to People, saying:

“They are more relaxed lately. They don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore. It’s obvious that they are very happy.”

They even went so far as putting together a cute couples costume for Halloween, so, yeah, we’d say so!

As you’ll recall, Tatum and the 32-year-old actress first sparked dating rumors way back in January, after she tapped him to star in her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island. The two were friends for a while until romance blossomed late this summer, and people started to spot them out and about together on bike rides and coffee dates.

Fast forward a few months to today, and it’s clear the couple’s connection is only getting stronger and stronger in time. A major move towards PDA at a Met Gala after-party earlier this fall didn’t hurt, either! Just sayin’!

Clearly, this budding couple has a close connection. What do U make of the development of their relationship, Perezcious readers?! Having a new(ish) GF get to know your daughter is a BIG step in a relationship! That alone says a lot, if you ask us!

What do U think, though???

