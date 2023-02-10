14-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide Amid Violent Bullying -- You Won't Believe How Her School Is Dodging Blame!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is absolutely heartbreaking.

A young student in New Jersey died by suicide earlier this month after being aggressively bullied by classmates from Central Regional High School — and now the school is trying to dodge blame in the most insensitive way!

According to DailyMail.com, Adriana Kuch was beaten up by four girls in her school’s hallway on February 1. A video of the incident then circulated on TikTok and Snapchat, leading to a relentless stream of online bullying. One of the girls who attacked her even sent her a text making fun of her for “dripping” blood on the floor and for being “whooped.” It was one of the last texts she received before her death. She was tragically found dead in her bedroom closet at 5 a.m. on February 3 as her stepmother was coming to wake her up for school.

Now her father, Michael Kuch, blames the school administration for not reacting to the incident properly. Speaking to the outlet on Friday, he said he believes the school failed his daughter for not calling the police after Adriana was attacked, saying:

“I can’t begin to tell you how angry I am at the school, at the police department… If those videos hadn’t been posted, these girls would have ended up with a one day suspension or in no trouble at all. The [school] has done nothing. They should not be in charge of our children’s safety.”

Michael says his daughter became “embarrassed” about the fast-spreading videos. While she stayed home the day after the attack, the drama did not let up as students continued to spread the video on social media. He recalled:

“She was so embarrassed that they jumped her. She would say, ‘I don’t want to be made fun of.’”

He continued:

“It was like she was attacked twice. It used to be you’d go to school, get bullied and then you left. But now you come home and you keep getting bullied — they still keep picking at you [at] home.”

Adriana lived with her father, stepmother, 16-year-old brother, and two stepsisters. Her mother died when she was just 7. The family spent time together the night before Adriana was set to return to school. On his final moments with his daughter, Michael reflected:

“We spent time together… she decided that she wanted to go back to school the next day [on February 3]. She went to her boyfriend’s house during the day. I got home at around 5 o’clock. We had McDonald’s and I got her her favorite – the crispy chicken sandwich. We had dinner, we talked about friends and making life choices… I kind of liked to lecture her. We had a great conversation, [my wife and I] said that we wanted her to be hanging out with good people and tried to explain to her how that would help in life. She was in a good mood.”

After they all split up to go to their bedrooms, the teenager was spotted entering the kitchen for snacks at around 10 p.m. on cameras inside the home. Now her father knows via her cell phone records that she had been online and texting her boyfriend. This is around the time she received the previously mentioned taunting message from a school bully. Her last text to her boyfriend was sent at 10:46 p.m., it read:

“You can’t even give me the time of day.”

Early the next morning, Adriana’s stepmother found her dead, the father tragically explained:

“I was in the kitchen, the wife went downstairs [to wake Adriana] and I just heard her screaming ‘no.’ I ran downstairs and see immediately that her bed is empty. At first, I thought, ‘did she sneak out to her boyfriend’s?’ That’s when I turned left, and I saw her there, in the closet. She had on the same clothes that she’d been wearing the day before. A brown jacket I had just bought her. She loved that jacket.”

Absolutely gut-wrenching…

After learning about this tragic incident, Daily Mail got in touch with Triantafillos Parlapanides, the Superintendent of New Jersey’s Central Regional School District, to hear what he had to say about claims the school system is at fault for bullying which led to the teenager’s death. In an email, the outlet questioned:

“What services were provided to Kuch before she died, it’s believed she had been relentlessly bullied for some time before her death?”

Rather than simply answer the question, the superintendent replied by not so subtly blaming the family’s history for Adriana’s death — without acknowledging any of the bullying that had taken place! He wrote:

“After her mother’s suicide since her father was having an affair at the end of her 6th grade. Her father married the woman he had an affair with and moved her into the house. Her grades and choices declined in 7th and 8th grade. We offered her drug rehab and mental services on 5 occasions but father refused every time.”

Notice that? “Drug rehab.” Just slipping that in there, right? He later claimed:

“We tried helping her several time but mother’s suicide was a major reason she started making poor choices.”

According to Michael, Adriana’s mother had battled addiction and passed away tragically in 2015. He denied the superintendent’s claim that “drugs counseling” was ever offered. Instead, he clapped back, insisting he and his wife sought help for the 14-year-old because she had been smoking marijuana with a vape, which many kids at her school do. He added:

“I don’t know how to respond to this insane deflection. This guy is a piece of s**t.”

It truly is such a tasteless response to the question, especially given the devastating loss for the family.

Parlapanides is the highest-paid administrator in the town and is in charge of three schools. He has been the superintendent for 14 years. After an alum saw the news and said she’d never send her kids to the school, he defended himself on Facebook, arguing there are “two sides to every story.” BTW, last year, the same school was sued by the family of another girl who was allegedly “jumped” in the hallways.

The Kuch family is now preparing for a private visitation to be held on Friday with a funeral to come on Saturday. The four girls involved in the attack have all been charged. Three were slammed with fourth-degree assault charges and one with disorderly conduct. It’s unclear if they are being prosecuted as adults or minors. You can hear more on the heartbreaking incident HERE. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Adriana’s family to help pay for funeral expenses, those who wish to donate can do so HERE. We will be thinking of Adriana’s loved ones during this devastating time. May she rest in peace…

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

