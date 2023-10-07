49ers Quarterback Still 'Splitting Rent' With Roommate In San Francisco -- After Making HOW MUCH Per Year?!

A San Francisco 49ers quarterback is still living a humble life despite his success!

Related: NFL Using Travis Kelce Romance To Get Taylor Swift To Play Super Bowl Halftime?!

During a Wednesday interview with The Today Show, football star Brock Purdy dropped some pretty surprising info about his living situation! When asked what his “reality” was outside of playing for the NFL team, he revealed he still rents an apartment with one of his teammates:

“So, I still have a roommate. One of the offense linemen here. So he and I are still splitting rent.”

That’s not all, though. He went on to say he still drives his Toyota Sequoia:

“I still drive, you know, my Toyota Sequoia. Other than that, it’s a pretty simple life.”

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

To put that into perspective, according to RentCafe, the average cost for an apartment in San Francisco is a steep $3,336! Meanwhile, the salary for the starting quarterback is $870k per year — or $72,500 monthly. So even though he’s living in the third-most expensive city, he definitely makes enough to get by.

Over the summer the 23-year-old got engaged, though, so who knows how his lifestyle will change after the wedding. We mean, surely he’s not going to move his new bride in on his current living situation. LOLz!!

What do U think about this all-star’s lifestyle, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via San Francisco 49ers/YouTube/Colombia Pictures]