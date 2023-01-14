90 Day Fiance Alum Michael Baltimore Arrested In Florida 7 Months After Being Placed On US Marshals Most Wanted List!

Michael Anthony Baltimore – who appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2019 – was arrested in Florida nearly seven months after being placed on the United States Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list!

In case you didn’t know, the former reality star fatally shot Kendell Jerome Cook and injured another employee Anthony White at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 2021. The victim had been the owner of the barbershop, which was featured in numerous episodes of the TLC reality show. He and Michael even worked together and appeared to be good friends during the series. However, officials said at the time things between them became rocky when Michael stopped working for Kendall later that year, and they got into some sort of conflict. According to Penn Live, Kendall received threats from the television personality for months. The U.S. Marshals eventually added Michael to its most wanted list in June 2022, and offered a $25,000 reward. Now, it looks like he has finally been caught.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Michael was arrested on Friday after he was involved in a fight at a bar in Davie, Florida. During the altercation, law enforcement claimed he fought with an employee and had a knife with him. He also allegedly threatened to grab a firearm before he fled the scene in a silver Sedan.

Police eventually located him and conducted a traffic stop. When Michael was pulled over, WPMT reported that the officers at the scene claimed he had 2.3 grams of fentanyl, over 200 grams of marijuana, 818 ecstasy pills, and a loaded handgun. Additionally, law enforcement says Michael gave them a false identity, and three fake IDs were found in the vehicle. A fingerprint scan later proved his real identity, per WTVJ.

According to his arrest record, Michael is being held in Broward County Jail. He currently faces several charges, including battery, possession of fentanyl, trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a weapon by a felon, display of a firearm, providing false identification to a law enforcement official, and three counts of use of false information to obtain a driver’s license. Following the arrest, U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis said in a news release:

“I want to thank the police officers in Davie, Florida for their diligence in arresting the fugitive. I am also very appreciative of the efforts of our partners in Cumberland County who have been working on this case. I hope his capture brings some sense of relief and comfort to his victims’ families.”

No doubt, the families of the victims must be breathing a sigh of relief right now. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

