Ezra Miller Sentenced To One Year Probation & $500 Fine In Burglary Case

Ezra Miller‘s Vermont felony burglary case seems to be finally coming to a close.

In August of 2022 the star, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested and charged in the Green Mountain State for stealing liquor from a residence when the homeowners weren’t at home. The actor originally pled not guilty to the charges, and faced up to 15 years in prison and a $1,000 fine — but now that they’ve had their time in court things are looking much different.

Miller decided to plead guilty and the plea was accepted by the Vermont Superior Court on Friday. According to The Wrap, the Fantastic Beasts star will now be serving one year probation and has been ordered to pay a $500 fine. They got off easy, too, because the court dismissed their burglary and latency charges as well as sentenced probation in lieu of jail time.

The Justice League star’s attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot said in a statement to the outlet:

“Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

