This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

A Sly & Dry CBD Cocktail – Try Tribe’s CBD Sidecar

The Sidecar is a contentious cocktail. However, it’s not the ingredients list that leads to heated arguments—it’s the taste. Not everyone enjoys the Sidecar’s “stiff” flavor profile. If you like your drinks extra dry, you’ll probably dig this standard cocktail.

To help brighten up this old recipe, please don’t forget to add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Just a tiny dose of our CBD oil is enough to ensure you have a “smooth drive.”

CBD Sidecar Recipe

The Sidecar is one of the few classic cocktails that call for a sugar-rimmed garnish. Although you might think this feature is purely for aesthetics, these dazzling crystals contribute a lot to this cocktail’s taste.

On its own, the Sidecar could be quite sour. While your choice of liquor brands will dictate your drink’s flavor, you’ll probably want an extra dose of sugar to help sweeten this drink.

If you need a refresher on how to get sugar to stick to your glass’s rim, be sure to read through our CBD margarita recipe. Although you’ll use salt on a margarita glass, the same technique applies to make a sugary Sidecar.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz cognac

1 oz Cointreau

¾ oz lemon juice

½ dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange or lemon peel

Directions

Pour cognac, Cointreau, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for about eight seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled, sugar-rimmed coupe glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil and an orange or lemon peel

As mentioned above, the Sidecar has a reputation for being a stiff drink. If you don’t enjoy the flavor of this CBD cocktail, consider trying it again with different ratios of Cointreau and cognac. Some people say that a 1:1 mix of cognac to Cointreau helps balance out this cocktail’s flavors.

Plus, since the Sidecar is such an old cocktail, there are countless variations you could experiment with. For instance, it’s quite common for people to swap out cognac for bourbon. There are even a few Sidecar variations that use vodka as the base spirit. Be sure to look into as many alternatives as you could find and choose one that fits your preferences.

