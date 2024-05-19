All Good?? Ben Affleck Spotted With J.Lo Wedding Ring BACK On During Visit With Ex Jennifer Garner!

Ben Affleck is back to wearing his wedding band… What does it all mean?!

On Friday, the Air actor was spotted driving up to one of his children’s recitals, but when he went to lift up his sun visor, his ring finger was noticeably bare — meaning that amid all the speculation on the state of his and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage, he opted to make a public appearance without it.

Ben Affleck Out Without Wedding Ring, First Time Since Split from J Lo | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/iuW558EA3C — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2024

Bold move, and it almost feels intentional… Just about as intentional as popping the wedding band BACK on the next day!

That’s right, on Saturday TMZ obtained pics of the 51-year-old heading into the Brentwood pad he’s been renting since moving out of his home with J.Lo. And while punching in the security code to enter, a shiny silver ring can be seen back on his finger! See (below):

Ben Affleck's Wedding Ring Is Back, Jen Garner Visits Amid J Lo Marriage Drama | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/1JSiHipO9f — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2024

Wow!! Kinda confusing, right? And innerestingly enough, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was spotted pulling up to Ben’s rental the same day for a visit!

So what does it all mean?! Did Ben truly just forget to put it on on Friday? Or is the off-again, on-again nature of his ring indicative of the state of his and the Jenny from the Block singer’s relationship? And is his ex-wife helping him through tough times, just like he recently did for her?! So many questions!

What are your takes, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via ABC, CBS, & NBC/YouTube]