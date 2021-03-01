Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Welcome 6th Child Together -- Just 6 Months After She Gave Birth!

Somehow we’re not surprised to see Hilaria Baldwin’s name back in the news — but we’ll admit, this one has us stumped.

Of course, a new baby is always good news. Hilaria and her famous hubby Alec Baldwin welcomed their fifth child back in September 2020, after she had previously suffered a miscarriage. Things got a little dicey in December when the Mom Brain podcast host was embroiled in a scandal over lying about her Spanish heritage. However, after a brief social media hiatus, she returned with her usual content — that is, documenting her five cute kids and parenting moments.

Related: Salma Hayek Was ‘Proud’ Hilaria Pretended To Be Spanish???

The yoga instructor is typically extremely open about all the aspects of motherhood, from pregnancy to her painful miscarriages to taking care of new babies (her last Instagram post before her hiatus was a photo from the hospital after giving birth to Eduardo, casually breastfeeding the baby while eating a slice of pizza).

That’s why it was so surprising when she announced, out of the blue, that they had welcomed another newborn into their lives.

The announcement came in the form of an IG post, which she captioned simply:

“7 “

The picture, taken by the 30 Rock star, shows Hilaria with the five children AND the newest Baldwin addition. Ch-ch-check it out below:

That’s 6-month-old Eduardo next to another baby.

The only other mention of the mystery infant came on her IG Story, where she reposed the pic and somewhat puzzlingly conducted a poll for her followers asking “How many babies do you see?” The rest of her story focused mainly on baby “Edu.”

There are a few things that have us raising our eyebrows about this announcement. Like we said, for someone who tends to be so open about the process of pregnancy and parenting, it’s unusual for Hilaria to drop this news as a surprise — she didn’t even reveal the baby’s (presumably Spanish heritage-influenced) name.

Plus, being that it’s only been six months since she gave birth, it’s unclear whether this baby was welcomed via surrogacy, adoption, or any other sort of means, and according to DailyMail.com, a rep for Hilaria “refused to comment” on how the baby joined the family.

Related: Stassi Schroeder Gets Candid About Body Image Issues 7 Weeks After Giving Birth

A source confirmed to People that the couple “have welcomed a new addition” to their family, but no further information is available; Alec himself hasn’t commented or posted about the matter. All we have to go on is Hilaria’s IG page, which still lists her as “Mama to five Baldwinitos.” The number 7 seems to refer to Alec’s total number of kids (the 6 pictured in her post plus Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger).

We assume the confusion will be cleared up at some point, but for now, it makes for an interesting mystery. (Which we guess isn’t out of character for Hilaria, as her “Spanish heritage” scandal was quite the mystery to unravel as well.)

Regardless, we’re happy for the growing family and wish them all the best. Congratulations, Baldwins!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram]