Diddy Addresses Horrifying Footage Of Him Assaulting Cassie In New Video -- Hear What He Has To Say

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Diddy is addressing the vile video of him brutally assaulting Cassie.

On Sunday, the Bad Boy Records founder took to Instagram to address the horrifying security footage CNN released of him abusing his former girlfriend at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City in 2016. If you haven’t seen the footage, be warned it’s extremely violent. Watch at your own discretion (below):

So completely horrifying. If there were any shreds of doubt about what Cassie went through in her relationship with Diddy, that’s all been washed away now. But that doesn’t mean the disgraced rapper is going to attempt to save his ass.

Related: Diddy’s Former Assistant Explains Why She Wasn’t ‘Surprised’ By Horrific Abuse Video

On Sunday, Diddy took to Instagram to address the shocking footage, which he says was from one of the “darkest times” of his life. He said:

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f**ked up, I mean I hit rock bottom, but I made no excuses. My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Uhhhh, yeah?! Who else would take responsibility?? He continued:

“I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy and going to rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace.”

Is it just us, or is he trying to make himself sound like a victim here??

Finally, he concluded by apologizing — but strangely, not directly to Cassie. He said:

“I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

See the full thing (below):

It’s like he’s only sorry because he got caught — so he’s trying to win public opinion by offering the “darkest times” explanation he thinks people will sympathize with. But we have a feeling the only person people will sympathize with in this case is Cassie.

What are your reactions to Diddy’s apology? Do you think people will buy it? Does it seem genuine to you? Is it weird that he didn’t even MENTION Cassie’s name directly? Let us know down in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Images via Diddy/Instagram & Eugene Powers/WENN]