Diddy’s Former Assistant Explains Why She Wasn’t ‘Surprised’ By Horrific Video Of Him Assaulting Cassie

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A former employee of Diddy is speaking out about the shocking video of him abusing Cassie Ventura.

On Friday, CNN released surveillance footage that showed the rapper grabbing, shoving, kicking, and dragging his then-girlfriend at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. The disturbing video matched the claims in the lawsuit Cassie filed and settled last November. Since its release, many fans and celebrities have shared their thoughts about the incident online. Now, a former assistant of Diddy’s came forward to address the video.

Related: Cassie’s Husband Speaks Out Following Horrific Diddy Abuse Video!

Suzi Siegel worked for Diddy as an assistant from 2008 to 2009 during the time he and Cassie were dating. In an interview with CNN, she said she “never saw him speak harshly to her or be abusive toward her or anything like that.” However, Suzi was not surprised by the allegations the singer made in her lawsuit or the new video — both of which made her feel “sick and violently angry.” She told the outlet:

“I rode in limos with them, I went to parties with them. I guess what I would say is, even though I never saw anything that could corroborate what’s in that lawsuit and what we just saw, there was not one cell in my body that was surprised.”

Why wasn’t she shocked by any of the claims? Suzi explained she always had a gut “feeling” about him:

“I would say that it’s woman’s intuition. I would say that I was around him a lot and I got a feeling for who he was. I didn’t see anything that could get him in trouble. But I think that [there’s a] power dynamic in a situation like that — especially her, at the beginning of her career, so young and beautiful and talented, and she hooked herself or became involved with somebody who had so much power. And I felt that working for him, I’m sure the whole team felt that.”

She added:

“Obviously, I saw it with the rest of America today. But when I saw it, I knew that it was something that he could be capable of.”

Chilling…

As we know, Cassie isn’t the only one to accuse Diddy of abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. Multiple people have since come forward with trafficking and rape allegations against the music mogul — all of which he has denied. Watch the entire interview (below):

We have a feeling we could see more and more people speaking out about their interactions with Diddy, just like Suzi. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Vogue/CNN/YouTube, WENN]