Kendall Jenner Attends Ex Bad Bunny’s Concert In Orlando! Are They Officially Back On?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny just cannot stay away from each other!

Months after their breakup, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors when they cuddled up on a couch at an afterparty for the Met Gala in May. Paparazzi then caught them leaving the Greenwich Hotel after each other the following morning! Yep, the same exact hotel! And weeks later, Kendall continues to fuel the speculation! She stepped out to support Bad Bunny at one of his concerts for the Most Wanted Tour!

The 29-year-old model was spotted at the Orlando Kia Center during his show on Friday night. In a video posted on X (Twitter), Kendall sported a black sweatshirt with her hood up while dancing and bobbing her head to the music in the VIP section. Check it out (below):

Kendall Jenner spotted at Bad Bunny’s concert in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/fziB21zPf8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 18, 2024

What is going on with Kendall and Bad Bunny? Does this new sighting mean The Kardashians star ditched her on-and-off boyfriend Devon Booker (again) and is back on with the rapper? Unfortunately, Bad Bunny and Kendall have not addressed their rumored rekindling. But a source did share the deets about where the exes stand today!

On Friday, an insider told Entertainment Tonight the two have been trying to spend as much time together as possible. We figured these two were speaking and hanging out again based on her attendance at the concert! So what does this mean? Well, they’re not officially back together! Sorry to those who shipped them! The source said things are only “casual, easy, and comfortable between them” right now, explaining:

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can. There’s a strong connection between them whenever they’re together and they have the same chemistry that they’ve always had. They’re having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense. They’re not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want.”

It sounds like they’re in no rush to define things! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you want to see Kendall and Bad Bunny give their relationship another shot? Or are you over them as a couple? Let us know in the comments below.

