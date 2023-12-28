Circumstances Of Bobbie Jean Carter's Death Eerily Similar To Brother Aaron's

More information on Bobbie Jean Carter‘s tragic passing is being released.

In case you didn’t hear the sad news, the Carter family has been dealing with another tragedy, as over the weekend the sister of Aaron and Nick Carter died at her home in Florida. At only 41 years old, the House of Carters alum left behind an 8 year old daughter Bella, who also previously lost her father. So, so sad.

Now, according to what Hillsborough Sheriff’s Department told People on Wednesday, we’re learning that the circumstances of BJ’s death are eerily similar to her younger brother’s. On Saturday, law enforcement who responded to the scene found her unresponsive in the bathroom of her home, and promptly got her to the hospital. Sadly, she would later pass away in medical care.

Related: Aaron’s Team Issues Poignant Statement Following Sister’s Death

This sounds all too familiar, as Aaron also passed away in his bathroom after drowning. But unlike the Aaron’s Party singer who drowned in his bathtub due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam, Bobbie Jean’s death has not yet been confirmed to be drug related. In fact, her roommates told deputies that she hadn’t done any narcotics since her prison stay earlier this year, despite the fact she was on parole for cocaine possession at the time of her death.

Furthermore, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were no narcotics or paraphernalia inside her bedroom or bathroom. So for now, her death continues to be shrouded in mystery. The PD is currently investigating the former reality star’s passing, but say there are no indications foul play was involved. Her family suspects that she may have gone into cardiac arrest, but all will eventually be revealed after medical examiners make their determination.

So, so heartbreaking. Our thoughts continue to be with the Carter family, especially little Bella. We can’t imagine what they’re going through.

R.I.P.

[Image via FOX/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]