Bobbie Jean Carter’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Now Living With Aunt After Her Mom’s Sudden Death

Bobbie Jean Carter‘s daughter is being taken care of by family members.

Over the weekend, news broke that the older sister of Nick and Aaron Carter passed away in Florida on Saturday morning. The official cause of death is unknown. However, People reported that loved ones think Bobbie went into cardiac arrest at home that day.

It has been a difficult time for the family, as they’ve gone through several tragedies over the years. But it undoubtedly has been very hard for Bobbie’s young daughter, Bella, who is now without both of her parents. As Jane Carter revealed to TMZ, the 8-year-old “previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.” Incredibly heartbreaking.

But fortunately, the child appears to have family members stepping up to look after her right now. According to People, while a source initially claimed Bella would be placed in the care of her grandmother, another Carter family source later said she has been staying with her late dad’s sister at this time.

Whether Bella will remain with her aunt full-time moving forward is unknown. But we’re glad to hear she has someone by her side through this tough moment. Our hearts continue to go out to Bella and the Carter family. Such a terrible, difficult time.

