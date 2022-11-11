Aaron Carter Claimed He Suffered 'Over 100 Seizures' From Huffing Addiction In Interview Before Death

Just weeks before his death, Aaron Carter opened up about the challenges he’d faced with addiction in the final years of his all-too-short life.

As we’ve been reporting, the popular singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California last Saturday morning. While the cause of his death has not yet been revealed, authorities reportedly found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene.

Of course, the Aaron’s Party singer has been open in the past about struggling with drug abuse issues and addiction. And in a recently-resurfaced interview given less than two months before his death, Aaron made some statements about what that addiction had done in his life.

The That’s How I Beat Shaq singer spoke to The US Sun about his life back in September. In the conversation, Aaron admitted to suffering “over one hundred seizures” from huffing “duster” during his life. Duster is a term referencing the compressed air of office and kitchen cleaning supplies that, when ingested or “huffed,” can give the user a euphoric feeling. It also is known to cause hallucinations. Plus, prolonged use can disrupt the heart’s normal rhythm. Even worse, huffing is damaging to the user’s brain. Summed up, it can lead to significant health problems, and even sudden death.

Aaron addressed the unwanted aspects of the addiction in the September interview. Explaining what he’d gone through with the brutal habit, and revealing how he was being medicated to off-set side effects in his brain, the I Want Candy singer stated:

“Some people need medications to function normally after they f**ked up their brain huffing duster cans and suffering over one hundred seizures and going through all of that and still be able to have normal cognitive conversations today.”

Whoa…

He was tragically optimistic in that interview, too. The former child star alleged he’d been “five years sober” from drugs. Friends have since wondered whether he relapsed prior to his death. But at the time of the chat with the news outlet, Aaron exuded confidence:

“I have done the work, working with the most renowned psychiatrists that there are.”

Part of his confidence back then came from a month-long outpatient program with a El Lay-based treatment program called Lionrock Recovery.

Aaron, who spoke to the news outlet alongside Melanie Martin, the mother of his 1-year-old child Prince, said:

“I haven’t had any relapses or anything like that, it’s just triggers are big right now for me [and] I want my son back. The main reason why I enrolled into Lionrock Recovery outpatient is to help with the weed. It’s an abstinence program and I work with an individual counselor. I do group therapy, parenting classes, domestic violence classes, I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different things.”

And he added:

“It’s really important to me to stay on those regimented medications. I have tried to take myself off of them three or four times in the last five years. Each time that I did, I didn’t fall off the wagon, but I went into a very dark, depressed state and didn’t function normally.”

So sad it didn’t work out… Tragically, he was not able to outrun that “very dark, depressed state” of his life in the end.

R.I.P.

