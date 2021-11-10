You Won't BELIEVE How Little Aaron Rodgers Got Fined For Lying About COVID Vaccination

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in trouble for violating the NFL‘s COVID-19 protocols — just, you know, not that much trouble.

Following an investigation into the 37-year-old quarterback and his team’s enforcement of coronavirus guidelines, the NFL determined there have been multiple violations of the rules and as such handed out some really steep fines. Nah, we’re just kidding, it was a slap on the wrist.

According to TMZ, the league found that Rodgers and his teammate, wide receiver Allen Lazard, attended a team-sanctioned Halloween party — which violates protocols for unvaccinated players as they’re not allowed to gather in large groups outside the team facility. The pair was also non-compliant with their mask-wearing during press conferences. Anti-vaxx AND anti-mask. Shocking.

Therefore, the NFL fined Rodgers and Lazard $14,650 each for their attendance at the bash while charging the Packers $300,000 for not enforcing the rules with the two team members. SERIOUSLY?? That’s it?!

For endangering others by straight up lying about his vaccination status? We mean, we’ve all seen the video by now in which he directly responds to the question, “are you vaccinated?” with “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

While 15k is a lot of money here in the real world, in terms of multi-million dollar NFL contracts, it’s chump change. Want to know how pathetic this fine is? Let’s put it this way: in 2015 the league released its fine amounts. If you use excessive profanity during a game, the fine is $11,576 for the first offense. Curse out a ref? That’s $23,152. Want to throw a football into the stands in celebration? That’ll cost you $5,787. Hell, it costs players another $5,787 to wear the wrong socks. FOR REAL.

Per ESPN, the team apparently has also been warned that any future violations could result in a potential change in draft position or the loss of draft picks. And in response to the consequence, Packers President Mark Murphy said in a statement to the outlet:

“We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy. We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”

In other words, thanks for the sweetheart deal, boys.

Ugh. Frankly, a fine this small is as ineffective as the horse dewormer Aaron took instead of getting vaccinated.

As we previously reported, the QB has faced public backlash after it was revealed that he’d tested positive for COVID and misled the public about his vaccination status after previously declaring that he had been “immunized” earlier this year. Instead, he chose to undergo alternative medicine treatments, taking ivermectin, zinc and monoclonal that Joe Rogan (who is NOT a medical professional) suggested.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Friday, Rodgers claimed he was allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and opted not to get the Johnson & Johnson shot after hearing reports of potential side effects. Shailene Woodley’s fiancé said at the time:

“I’ve consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me.”

FYI, as we mentioned before, the FDA has asked people to stop taking the animal and human version of the drug as it can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurological disorders, and severe hepatitis to the point of hospitalization.

Since then, Rodgers has reappeared on The Pat McAfee Show and took “full responsibility” for his comments about his vaccination status, saying:

“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”

What are your thoughts on the NFL’s punishment of Aaron and the Packers, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

