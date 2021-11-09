Aaron Rodgers Is 'Very Unhappy' With The Consequences Of His Actions In COVID Vaccine Flap

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of Aaron Rodgers‘ own actions…

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is reportedly “upset” at the response to his s**t show admission that he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19 after previously hinting he’d been “immunized” against the virus.

Related: Ted Cruz Is Fighting With Big Bird Over The COVID Vaccine — No, Really

Of course, Rodgers rose to national prominence on this touchy issue after testing positive for coronavirus last week and being forced to miss the Packers’ game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, doubling down on the controversy, the quarterback went on a podcast to “set the record straight” about things, only to reveal then that he hadn’t actually gotten the vaccine and instead had taken ivermectin — a drug used to treat parasites in animals that the FDA has not approved for use in treating or preventing COVID-19.

In the days after all this came to light, Rodgers was extensively criticized and lampooned in the media and popular culture, with Saturday Night Live even taking aim at his situation.

And now, he’s had enough. According to People, a source close to Rodgers has come forward with info about the former University of California star’s reaction to the whole brouhaha. The insider explained:

“[Rodgers] feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it. He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the s**t storm it became.”

Ah, yes, the innocent-sounding “he just shared his point of view” line, not realizing why that point of view might be problematic or dangerous or stupid — or all of the above, and also just flat out wrong.

The source goes on from there, too, and it sounds like the 37-year-old’s world is unexpectedly closing in on him a little bit after his COVID flap:

“People who he thought were friends are turning on him. He’s upset. He’s very unhappy with the response to him.”

Yikes!

Maybe it’s time to understand that when you say or do dumb stuff, the consequences aren’t always going to be what you want?!

Related: Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Are In ‘No Rush’ To Get Married

Even as the s**t hits the fan around him, Rodgers still has somebody in his corner — you know, the insider speaking to People this week.

That confidant tried to add that the football star actually did do his research when it came to finding COVID info (uh-huh), saying it wasn’t just podcast host Joe Rogan‘s infamous personal experience with ivermectin that swayed Rodgers:

“Of course Joe Rogan wasn’t the only one who he consulted. He’s talked to medical professionals, too. Aaron feels like he’s an athlete, he knows about his body more than most people, and he made a choice for himself.”

Again, considering the FDA literally does not recommend ivermectin as a COVID treatment, we’d love to know which “medical professionals” consulted with Rodgers here.

Maybe this was the doctor (below):

Just saying! Ha!!!

Speaking of dealing with the consequences of his actions, Rodgers’ State Farm sponsorship deal ain’t lookin’ so good right now.

The NFL star had been an endless presence on TV commercials for the insurance company shown during football games all season long, appearing in 25 percent of the firm’s national ads. But this past weekend, after the controversy hit, USA Today reported that Rodgers only showed up in 1.5 percent of the ads run by the company.

OUCH!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/The Pat McAfee Show/YouTube]