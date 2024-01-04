Abigail Breslin Got 'Death Threats' Over Song About 5SOS Singer Ex!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Abigail Breslin is reflecting on a “traumatizing” period of her life!

The Little Miss Sunshine star stopped by Christy Carlson Romano’s Vulnerable podcast on Tuesday. During their chat, Abigail looked back on her music career, love life, and how the two at one point merged in a pretty unsavory way.

If you don’t remember, the 27-year-old dated 5 Seconds of Summer musician Michael Clifford way back in the day… Like, way back in the day! Ten years ago! And after they broke up, Abigail — who was just an understandably angsty teen at the time — released her famous track You Suck. But sadly, she suffered some major backlash because of it!! She told Christy:

“It was about a guy in a boy band and I don’t even need to be cryptic about it. Everybody knows who it’s about.”

You can watch the full music video (below):

She confirmed to the host that it was, indeed, about Michael, remembering:

“It was the most traumatizing experience because I did write the song about him basically because, you know, you’re 17 — 16 or 17 … and I definitely had a much bigger idea of what this relationship was than maybe he thought.”

She continued:

“I had gotten what I felt to be ‘burned’ by him in some way, and I wrote a very bad song called You Suck about him. And I did not realize, though, that people would put two and two together so much; didn’t realize that, like, the week before I released it he was going to become this huge boy band.”

Oof… And we all know how much the world LOVES boy bands… So the tides quickly shifted on her. She explained:

“I got such hate, like, I mean, such hate online, that literally I was getting death threats sent to me. People were showing up outside of my apartment … all this crazy, crazy s**t.”

She added:

“People were like, ‘I hope you get killed and raped and, like, thrown out into the streets.’”

What the actual f**k?!?!

She said the threats came via social media, handwritten notes, and even through people showing up at her apartment! As a TEENAGER, we remind you!!!

Months later, after the dust began to settle, she says Michael “resurrected” the hate by responding to one of her social media posts, saying:

“I didn’t find your joke song funny”

And she says that triggered a whole second wave of hate:

“I had this onslaught of these girls just literally hating on me. And not to make it into a whole thing, but that is what I feel like we’re kind of stepping away from now … Nobody ever wants to say, ‘Oh, maybe he did something to you,’ you know, whatever.”

Poor girl! To be the subject of SO much hate at SUCH a young age… She’s a fighter, to say the least! Ch-ch-check out her full interview (below):

Abigail has since moved on with husband Ira Kunyansky, whom she married in January of 2023.

Michael, for his part, welcomed a daughter with Crystal Leigh in October of the same year.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU remember this drama? Let us know in the comments down below!

