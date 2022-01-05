Abigail Breslin Claps Back At Anti-Masker For Calling Her Late Father 'Weak' After Dying Of COVID

Abigail Breslin won’t stand by and let anti-maskers insult her late father Michael!

The Stillwater star, whose father sadly passed away after testing positive for COVID-19 in February, took to Instagram on Monday to share a hostile exchange she had with a troll making fun of her for wearing a mask in public. The comment came after the actress posted a photo of herself wearing a face covering while riding a rollercoaster in Vegas — and being the only one to do so.

See the pic that sparked such controversy first:

After seeing that photo, a hater commented:

“Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?”

The Little Miss Sunshine lead wasted no time clapping back at the troll, responding:

“That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid.”

She also added:

“You can kindly go f**k off now.”

Tell ’em, girl!!

Unfortunately, the user wasn’t ready to log off and instead struck up an argument with two of Breslin’s more supportive fans. In a screenshot shared to IG, the troll gets particularly nasty when calling her father “weak” for dying from the contagious disease. The user wrote:

“I’m pretty sure wearing a mask isn’t going to save anyone’s life lol. Clearly I know more than her if she thinks someone who wasn’t wearing a mask killed her father when in reality he was weak.”

Ugh. Such a disgusting thing to say about someone’s late father.

Someone attempted to put the critic in their place, commenting:

“You don’t know her and you didn’t know him. If you want to not wear a mask and find out, be my guest. But you will NOT talk about him that way. Period. Actual human garbage. One day, when you lose someone, I hope people show you more grace than you quite frankly deserve.”

But the hater only doubled down on their anti-mask stance further, claiming they hadn’t “worn a mask” at any point in this nearly two-year-long pandemic, saying:

“I’ve never worn a mask during this whole thing never been sick once. Must be a miracle right? Oh and I’ll say what I want if you don’t like it don’t read it and move on with your life.”

After sharing a screenshot of the conversation with her followers (below), the 25-year-old asked fans to “report” the heckler – not because of their controversial stance on COVID, but because of how rude he was being. She captioned the photo:

“To say my dad died because he was ‘weak’ is something I will not tolerate.”

Take a look at the full exchange (below).

On Tuesday, a separate hater called out the movie star for posting a pic while posing at an event with friends, all unmasked. Abigail argued everyone was “vaccinated” and had “tested beforehand.” She also confirmed that she was only upset because her father’s death was being belittled by someone who clearly doesn’t understand the severity of coronavirus, not because they are appear to be an anti-masker. She argued:

“I was calling someone out for telling me my father was ‘weak’ because he passed away from Covid and said I was a ‘pathetic loser’ for wearing my mask on a public ride with strangers. I wear my mask always around others Except for friends I know are vaccinated and have been tested beforehand.”

So infuriating! The Zombieland: Double Tap alum has been having a tough holiday season without her father — something she candidly opened up about on Christmas Eve — so we hate to see her having to deal with trolls during this sad time. People need to be a lot kinder to each other… and, yeah, wear a mask if you can!

