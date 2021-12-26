Abigail Breslin Reflects On The First Christmas Without Her Dad Following His Death From COVID: ‘Some Days Are Harder’

Abigail Breslin sent her love to anyone who is also going through it during the “holiday-grief season.”

On Friday, the 25-year-old actress hopped on Instagram to open up about the array of emotions she has experienced while celebrating her first Christmas without her dad Michael Breslin, who died due to complications from coronavirus back in February. In a screenshot of a message, she expressed:

“Merry Christmas eve everyone! I’m not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada. I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I’m truly blessed. But it’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol).”

Related: Selling Sunset‘s Maya Vander Opens Up About ‘Difficult’ Christmas Following Stillbirth

Breslin admitted that “some days are harder than others” since her father’s passing and that “grief is a tricky little monster.” However, she also found there can be a bright side to the grieving process and looking back on memories of her papa:

“I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone… but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he’d be saying right now. I think [it would] be somewhere along the lines of ‘why ya crying kid? I’m fiiiiiiine. Don’t worry about me! Love you, pretty.’”

The Scream Queens alum concluded her post with a shout out to anyone “who’s missing someone” this holiday season, saying:

“I see you, I hear you and you’re not alone. Nonetheless, I’m going to heavily cherish those who are here and hug them harder than ever. Merry christmas to all… and to all, a good night.”

Holidays can certainly be rough. You can read through the entire message (below):

When Abigail announced the death of her father earlier this year, she took a moment to detail all of the things that she loved about him, expressing:

“My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50’s and 60’s and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom. And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada…”

We appreciate Abigail being vulnerable about her grief, and we are keeping those who’ve been struggling this holiday season in our thoughts.

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Abigail Breslin/Instagram]