Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was In A ‘Very Abusive Relationship’ For Almost 2 Years

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Abigail Breslin opened up about a painful time in her life to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to reveal she had been in a “very abusive relationship” for almost two years. After beginning the candid post with a trigger warning for her followers, the Scream Queens alum explained that the relationship had started “perfectly,” and she had been “so in love” at the time. However, Abigail said her abuser soon “took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship” before becoming violent. She wrote:

“I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries… injuries most people didn’t even see.”

The Little Miss Sunshine star said she often used makeup to conceal any bruises on her body because she wanted to protect her abuser, noting that “in some way, I still cared for this person.” But it wasn’t just physical violence Abigail experienced, her former partner was also emotionally abusive too:

“The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse. I felt so unworthy of anyones love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME. That I was a bitch, a problem, stupid, useless, ridiculous, overly sensitive, unreasonable and unlovable.”



The Zombieland star said that those two years “were the loneliest” she’s ever felt in her life before expressing gratitude for her loved ones who helped her leave the relationship:

“I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation. I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me. I now am in a wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing relationship with my fiancé.”

While Abigail shared that her complex post-traumatic stress disorder is “much better” than in the years after getting out of her abusive relationship, she emphasized that she is “still healing”:

“I still have moments. I still occasionally have nightmares, and certain things still do trigger me. The aftermath of abuse is a complicated and individual experience.”

Abigail concluded by saying she wanted to speak about her experience to make others feel “less alone” and urge any of her fans who are in abusive relationships that “you CAN get out of it”:

“I hope sharing a bit more about my story at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone. If you are in an abusive relationship currently, you CAN get out of it. I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you have survived so much and you CAN survive leaving if you have the right tools and support.”

Abigail was truly brave in sharing her story. You can read her entire post (below):

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, help can be found by calling 800-799-7233 or texting START to 88788. Additional resources can be found at https://www.thehotline.org/.

