Abigail Breslin Pays Tribute To Evan Ellingson As His Family Reveals Details Of His Heartbreaking Death

Evan Ellingson’s loved ones are speaking out after his tragic death.

On Monday, we reported that the CSI: Miami actor sadly died at just 35 years old. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coroner’s division, he was found unresponsive in the bedroom of a Fontana, California residence at 11:31 a.m. on Sunday. The news shocked the world. And even though he hadn’t been on screen in over a decade, one of his old co-stars is now speaking out.

Related: Jennifer Aniston ‘Struggling’ To ‘Recover’ After Matthew Perry’s Death

In 2009, Evan starred in My Sister’s Keeper alongside Abigail Breslin. She took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to him. She wrote:

“Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being. He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sisters Keeper. Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills. He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull ) and he was energetic and the life of the party.”

Aww. It sounds like he made such a positive impression on her. She continued:

“I didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with. My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time.”

The 27-year-old concluded her post:

“Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana. Xx, abster”

So sweet. Their film together also starred Cameron Diaz and Sofia Vassilieva, whom Abigail posted a throwback photo of with Evan. See (below):

Evan’s family also spoke out following the tragedy, telling NBC News in a statement the same day:

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, Evan. Evan was one of the most caring individuals who loved Jesus with all his heart. He had a sweet, child-like spirit with a smile that could light up a room. He was always thinking of others and wanted to use his own struggles with addiction to help people find hope.”

The late actor’s father told TMZ that he had struggled with addiction in the past, but according to the family’s latest statement, he had been sober for three years, but “recently relapsed” after being prescribed opioids following a dental procedure. So, so sad.

They said he was “passionate about pointing individuals to resources for help,” and would “often shared his journey of recovery” during speaking events. They concluded their statement:

“While in the end, he fell in his earthly battle with addiction, he was able to choose Jesus as his Lord and Savior and receive eternal life with Him. We already miss Evan and cherish every moment of joy, laughter and love that he brought to us and so many others.”

Our hearts continue to be with all of them during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace…

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Images via Warner Bros/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]