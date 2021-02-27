Abigail Breslin's Father, Michael, Has Died From COVID

Abigail Breslin‘s father, Michael, has passed away after a fight with COVID.

The 24-year-old shared the news via a lengthy statement on Instagram, highlighting her father’s spirit and what she loved most about him. As we read her words about her dad, we not only learned so much about him, but our hearts were breaking right along with hers.

She began with:

“Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I’m in shock and devastation.” How awful. And then she continued with:

“At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”

Despite the awful circumstances, we’re glad to hear that Breslin’s receiving all the love and support.

She went on to discuss some of his personality traits and all the things she will remember about him. But, above all, she stressed that she’d remember not only his zest for life but the way he loved her and her family. She said:

“My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50’s and 60’s and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom. And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada… Love, yours forever, Abs.”

What a powerful message.

We are so sorry for her loss, and our hearts go out to her entire family.

Here’s the post below to read her full words:

Her father, who was 78 years old, worked as a telecommunications expert, consultant, and computer programmer.

The Zombieland star reported earlier in February that he’d been placed on a ventilator due to the disease, and we were all hoping for his full recovery. Tragically, we did not see that come to pass.

We wish Abigail and her family all the love and support during this harrowing time. Sending our love and support…

