I Killed The Prom Queen Bassist Sean Kennedy Dead At 35

This is just heartbreaking.

Sean Kennedy, bassist of the seminal Australian metal core band I Killed The Prom Queen, passed away this week at just 35 years old.

The bass player was with the band for a decade, from 2003 to 2013, including playing on their acclaimed first two albums, When Goodbye Means Forever… and Music for the Recently Deceased. He also played with the band Deez Nuts, which contained multiple former members; he was most recently featured on their 2019 album You Got Me F**ked Up.

The news of Kennedy’s passing was confirmed by his longtime bandmate, I Killed The Prom Queen singer Michael Crafter, who wrote on Instagram Wednesday:

“For years we stood side by side on stage or in band photos. We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way to fast. We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend. As the years passed us by I’m glad we’ve always been there for each other. When I called you last week I didn’t think it would be the last. I wish I could say goodbye.

Love and will always miss you mate. Rest In Peace

Sean Kennedy 24/6/1985 – 23/2/2021”

Crafter also got a tribute to his late friend on his own body, posting a pic of his new tattoo on Wednesday night:

No official cause of death has been made public, but according to some media reports Kennedy died by suicide.

The musician’s passing is a huge blow to the metal and hardcore scenes in Australia. Other musicians also took to social media to mourn Kennedy.

Fellow Aussie metal core band The Amity Affliction, who toured with I Killed The Prom Queen in the early 2010s, wrote:

“Rest easy dear friend. We send all our love and thoughts to SK’s friends and family. “

Fellow bassist Ahren Stringer posted several photos of the two together, writing:

“You were one of a kind @skdtd my brother my friend my confidant. My heart is broken you were so loved so real and just a true f**king legend. I’ll never forget you. “

So sad. Just too young…

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

