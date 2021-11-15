Adam Driver Explains Why He Will NEVER Go To Comic-Con Again!

Nothing could have prepared Adam Driver for the one and only time he attended Comic-Con — but apparently, the experience was so terrible that the 37-year-old actor vowed to never go to the event again!

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the House of Gucci leading man recalled when he went to the annual comic book convention in 2015 before the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. When Graham Norton asked him point-blank whether he enjoyed attending the event, he simply responded:

“No.”

Tell us how you really feel! LOLz!

So why does the former military man have not-so-fond feelings for the con? Well, it turns out being trapped in his hotel room for the duration of the time left a bad taste in his mouth:

“I didn’t know the rules of Comic-Con. I got in at the hotel at 2 in the morning… and I’m like, ‘Maybe tomorrow I’ll go get a coffee.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, you can’t get a coffee.’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I’ll get a coffee in the hotel.’ They’re like, ‘No, you can’t get a coffee in the hotel.’”

If the Marriage Story star wanted to leave for coffee or any other reason, he was actually required to wear some sort of mask in order to hide his identity from the slew of Star Wars fans camping out at the place. He explained:

“If you want to go outside, they’re like, ‘Just put a mask on so nobody knows who you are,’ because Star Wars hadn’t come out yet.”

Ironic, considering his character Kylo Ren wears a mask most of that first movie.

As one can imagine, he eventually grew restless because, you know, he was sequestered to the room for a bit. And although Driver remained inside, that still didn’t keep him away from the dedicated fans of the beloved franchise when he popped open the window for some fresh air:

“I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do and then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the Star Wars theme on repeat, because we [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary.”

Yeesh, that bad?!

And unfortunately, anyone who was hoping Adam would go to a future Comic-Con, it is highly unlikely he’ll be venturing out to the convention scene anytime soon … or ever if he can help it. He added:

“I saw what it was. I mean, it’s nice. [But] I’m not anxious to go again.”

It’s certainly not for everyone! Ch-ch-check out the clip from his convo (below):

