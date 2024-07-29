Jennifer Garner Got Stuck In An Elevator FOR AN HOUR At Comic-Con -- Watch Her Descent Into Madness!

[Warning: Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers ahead!]

Jennifer Garner’s first ever Comic-Con was one for the books! For all the wrong reasons!

Over the weekend, the 13 Going on 30 star appeared at the 2024 international Comic-Con event in San Diego to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, which she makes a surprise appearance in as Marvel hero Elektra, whom she hadn’t played in 20 years. But unlucky for her, she ended up spending about an hour of her time in a much less heroic position… stuck in an elevator!

The mom of three took to Instagram on Saturday to document her wild ride, revealing in the first clip she was looking for a hero herself:

“Guys, um, we’re stuck on this elevator. I need, um, I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone. Yeah, we’re looking for stairs. Okay, thanks for having us here — my first Comic-Con.”

Minutes later, she chimed back in to reveal it was “toasty” and “shvitzy” in there. Yikes! The clips just kept descending into chaos with the 52-year-old clearly getting some form of cabin fever — because she started singing the classic 99 Bottles of Beer! HA!

FINALLY after an hour and 12 minutes, Jennifer and her team were rescued by firefighters. You know, real heroes! LOLz! Check out her videos (below):

What a nightmare!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? How would YOU handle being in that situation?

