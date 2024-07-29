Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Alyssa Milano Charges Fans HOW MUCH For Photos At '90s Cons?! Florence Pugh Hit In Face With Flying Object At Dune Photoshoot In Brazil! WTF! Chris Evans Confirms He & Alba Baptista Got Married! No Bad Blood (Or Spit)! Harry Styles & Chris Pine Spotted Hugging In Brazil After Don't Worry Darling Drama! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Drops Emotional First Trailer Following Chadwick Boseman’s Death #MarvelSoWhite? Jessica Alba Blasts Very 'Caucasian' MCU Years After Being Whited Up For Fantastic Four Watch Kevin Smith Break Down On Stage As He Reveals He's Heard From Bruce Willis & They're Going To Bury The Hatchet! Adam Driver Explains Why He Will NEVER Go To Comic-Con Again! Chris Evans Reminded Everyone He Has Sexy Chest Tattoos, And Folks On Twitter LOST IT! Justice League Star Accuses Director Joss Whedon Of 'Abusive' Behavior On Set -- And It Isn't The First Time! Gal Gadot Stuns In Brand New 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer -- Watch HERE! 'Boy Meets World' Cast Reunites At Boston Comic-Con Fan Expo & The Pics Are Epic!

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Got Stuck In An Elevator FOR AN HOUR At Comic-Con -- Watch Her Descent Into Madness!

Jennifer Garner Got Stuck In An Elevator FOR AN HOUR At Comic-Con!

[Warning: Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers ahead!]

Jennifer Garner’s first ever Comic-Con was one for the books! For all the wrong reasons!

Over the weekend, the 13 Going on 30 star appeared at the 2024 international Comic-Con event in San Diego to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, which she makes a surprise appearance in as Marvel hero Elektra, whom she hadn’t played in 20 years. But unlucky for her, she ended up spending about an hour of her time in a much less heroic position… stuck in an elevator!

Related: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Makes A VULGAR Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine!

The mom of three took to Instagram on Saturday to document her wild ride, revealing in the first clip she was looking for a hero herself:

“Guys, um, we’re stuck on this elevator. I need, um, I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone. Yeah, we’re looking for stairs. Okay, thanks for having us here — my first Comic-Con.”

Minutes later, she chimed back in to reveal it was “toasty” and “shvitzy” in there. Yikes! The clips just kept descending into chaos with the 52-year-old clearly getting some form of cabin fever — because she started singing the classic 99 Bottles of Beer! HA!

FINALLY after an hour and 12 minutes, Jennifer and her team were rescued by firefighters. You know, real heroes! LOLz! Check out her videos (below):

What a nightmare!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? How would YOU handle being in that situation?

[Images via Jennifer Garner/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 29, 2024 15:20pm PDT

Share This