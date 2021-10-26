Disgusted?! Adam Levine Blasted For Reacting To Maroon 5 Fan Like THIS!

“Unprofessional” again??

Adam Levine was shocked when a fan jumped onstage during Saturday night’s We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl, but now fans are arguing about his controversial reaction to an unwanted hug!

The Maroon 5 frontman was belting Sunday Morning in a now-viral TikTok uploaded by @luispenaloza9525. That is until a young woman in leather pants, a white top, and a black face mask suddenly climbed on stage and wrapped her arms around the musician before security quickly pulled her away. The social media user reflected:

“This lady jumped on stage during Maroon 5’s performance. Adam Levine was not having it.”

They also added in the caption:

“Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday.”

So, from the sounds of it, Adam was in the wrong, right? Well, a look at the video suggests otherwise to a lot of loyal fans.

Related: Adam Levine Supports Olivia Rodrigo Amid Numerous Sour Plagiarism Claims

Ch-ch-check out the former The Voice judge’s disgusted reaction (below)!

LOLz. He definitely looks horrified, but there’s a good reason for that. We’re still in a pandemic! It was risky enough for him to sing at the concert to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A stranger invading his personal bubble is not something he should have had to deal with as well, let alone all of the other safety concerns wrapped up in an incident like this. Still, many online believe that Behati Prinsloo‘s hubby should “humble himself.” Hmm…

Thoughts?? Should Adam have played it cooler? Or was he perfectly fine to react like this, possibly even just to get a laugh out of the audience? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]