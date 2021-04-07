Adam Levine Sports Matching Pink Dress With Behati Prinsloo & Daughters In Adorable Pic!

Adam Levine is one committed dad to his daughters!

On Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman sported a matching pink tie-dye sundress for a family photo with his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. In the Instagram pic, the quartet posed together in their backyard with their backs to the camera, with Adam taking Dusty’s hand and Behati’s grasping Gio’s. The rocker captioned the sweet post writing, “girls just wanna have fun.”

The couple rarely shares photos of their daughters — unless there’s a filter on or an emoji over their faces. So this was definitely a treat for fans! In February, they did post some pics of young Gio to honor her third birthday, where the model momma and the little one rocked an elf filter.

But don’t expect any more kids joinging this clan! The girl dad shot down the possibility of him and Behati having another child in an interview on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show last April. The Memories singer revealed:

“No, she’s not currently pregnant. I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the f**king face because she’s not ready. We’re good. We’ve got two kids.”

