Adam Levine’s Yoga Teacher Blasts Him As S**t Friend, Says He Treated Her ‘Like Used Trash’!

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor has more to say about his awful behavior!

Speaking with Dailymail.com on Thursday, Alanna Zabel slammed the Maroon 5 singer for apparently being a terrible friend and treating her like complete garbage after sending her a flirty message. She told the outlet:

“This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being. Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.”

As you most likely know, this messy scandal with Adam started when IG model Sumner Stroh shockingly claimed that the pair had an affair before he asked her if he could name his baby with Behati Prinsloo after her. Soon afterward, others shared their own claims that the former The Voice coach sent them inappropriate messages – including Alanna.

As we previously reported, the 49-year-old claimed on Instagram Stories this week that when she was his yoga instructor between 2007 to 2010, Adam would often brag to his friends that she had “the best ass in town and it was cute.” And while Alanna wanted to keep things professional, the now 43-year-old frontman allegedly had other ideas and sent her a message, saying he wished “to spend the day with you naked.” Things soon took a scary turn for Alanna as she claims her then-boyfriend saw the text and became violent, resulting in him breaking her wrist. So awful…

But when Alanna told Adam what happened from his message, she says he completely ignored her. Although Alanna confirmed they never had a romantic relationship, she explained to the outlet they had become close pals – which was why this situation stung when he ignored her and never even apologized for sending the text after the incident. Of course, while Adam could have never predicted her ex would become violent, the least he could have done was say he was sorry at the time. As the fitness guru said to Dailymail.com:

“[Levine] knew what I was going through with my then-boyfriend who became abusive, and instead of responding to my text, he simply cut me off.”

Beyond the flirty messages, Alanna said their friendship was ruined when he brought her on to join the Maroon 5 as their yoga teacher for three months and then suddenly removed her from it:

“I felt that we cared about each other, and he iced me out during a deeply upsetting time.”

As for why she wanted to speak out about what happened with Adam years later? Alanna explained she felt it was the right time to come forward once she saw several other women sharing their allegations:

“When I found out that Adam had asked this influencer if he could name his baby after her, I saw him in a completely different light and decided it was finally time to share this. If I wanted my fifteen minutes of fame, I would have gone public with this a very long time ago. Harboring this pain for as long as I have has taken a lot of valuable energy to hold onto, and in order to heal we need to let them go.”

Going forward, the yoga teacher hopes Adam takes a moment to learn from these incidents and simply “don’t be a jerk” anymore:

“It’s simple. Don’t be a jerk. Don’t treat women like they are disposable, or that their value is solely based on their looks, and for God’s sake please be a role model for your young girls. Children learn by what they see far more than what they’re told.”

