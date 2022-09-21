Adam Levine’s Yoga Teacher Reveals MORE Unsolicited Flirty Messages He Sent Her -- Leading To Violent Attack From HER Boyfriend!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Adam Levine’s flirty messages were not only destructive to his own relationships, but also to the women he was writing to. A new woman has now accused the Maroon 5 singer of inappropriately texting her, crossing the lines of their working relationship and resulting in some of “the most devastating times of [her] life.”

Inspired by several other ladies who have already exposed the 43-year-old for his allegedly slimy behavior, Alanna Zabel took her shot on Tuesday. Innerestingly, their interactions occurred while she was Adam’s yoga instructor from 2007 to 2010 — way before wife Behati Prinsloo was in the picture. But he wasn’t a single man, either! At the time, he was dating Rebecca Ginos. They met in 2006 and dated until the end of 2009. Unfortunately for her, Adam seemingly had his eyes on someone else!

According to Alanna via a statement on her Instagram Story, she and Adam were just close friends while they worked together, though it was clear he had a thing for her. She noted:

“I was his yoga instructor for a few years from 2007-2010. He often said that he told his friends that his yoga teacher had the best ass in town and it was cute.”

Not the worst thing we’ve heard from him so far, but it gets more complicated…

She was planning to keep things strictly professional, but the Grammy winner had different ideas and made them known. One time, he sent her a shocking NSFW text which resulted in a devastating act of violence from her then-boyfriend, vulnerably sharing:

“One day he texted me saying ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.’ I was in the bath but my jealous ex saw it and went into a rage. I assured my ex that I was sure it was meant for Adam’s then girlfriend, Becky, and was a mistake. I texted Adam to ask if that was the case. Adam didn’t reply… and my ex became violent, breaking my wrist.”

Holy s**t! That’s terrible! Although, Alanna’s ex is really the one to blame here. You can feel upset over a text, but it’s never an excuse to physically, or even emotionally, abuse someone. Sadly, the former Voice coach didn’t seem empathetic once she informed him of the awful incident which occurred as a result of his text. She continued:

“Massive life changing, destructive moment, and when I told Adam he ignored it, never apologized, removed me from the upcoming tour and iced me out during one of the most devastating times of my life, all from his one flirtatious text.”

Damn…

You can see her full post (below).

Sure, he never could have predicted her ex would have such an insane reaction, but the least he could have done was apologize for sending such an inappropriate text! He clearly knew he screwed the f**k up if he dropped her from working his tour, too.

BTW, during the time Alanna and Adam were still working together, he raved about his experience with yoga in a 2008 interview with Women’s Health, saying:

“Yoga will drastically improve you in every way imaginable. But let’s face it, I only practice yoga because the classes are always packed with beautiful women.”

Oof. The comment has a whole new meaning now!

This latest addition to the #ExposeAdamLevine campaign comes after IG model Sumner Stroh kicked things off on Monday by alleging she and Adam had an affair a couple of years ago. On why she was suddenly bringing it to the public’s attention, she claimed Adam texted her recently to ask if he could name he and Behati’s next child (which she is currently pregnant with) after her — his alleged mistress! SMH.

The crooner has since denied the affair allegations, but did admit to crossing the line by texting other girls in an inappropriate manner. He claimed he had already dealt with the issue with his family — which seems to be the case since he and Behati were spotted for the first time amid this scandal looking normal as ever.

Meanwhile, more and more scorned women continue to share their stories — from a comedian to other models and even a teenager! Whether or not he’s still chatting up other girls online, it seems this was his pattern for the last decade! Pretty awful! Wonder if Becky found out about his texts to Alanna and that’s why they split?? Hmm. Thoughts on these latest allegations? Let us know (below)!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.

