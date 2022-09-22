21-Year-Old Fitness Model Next To Accuse Adam Levine Of Sending Flirty DMs About Her 'Booty'!

Yet another woman has (unsurprisingly) accused Adam Levine of sending flirty messages to her on social media!

As you know, this scandal kicked off on Monday when Instagram model Sumner Stroh dropped a bombshell on TikTok claiming she and Adam had an affair for a whole year — and that he told her he was trying to name his and Behati Prinsloo’s baby after her! Big YIKES. Adam soon denied the affair accusations but confessed he “crossed the line” by inappropriately messaging women other than his wife. However, the drama only got worse from there as the number of women other than his wife keeps on growing…

More women have since come forward over the past week to share similar allegations, including his former yoga instructor and a 17-year-old girl. And it looks like someone else has stepped forward with her own story about Adam — bringing up the total to at least SIX women now.

Ashley Russell, a college student from Alabama who runs a fitness account on Instagram with over 6,000 followers, shared with Dailymail.com on Wednesday that the 43-year-old singer began watching her Insta Stories at the beginning of March this year — much to her surprise. Soon, the 21-year-old noticed he even started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.

Ashley said Adam often would reply to pictures of her working out, especially ones that featured her “booty” — and would send messages “almost everyday at night at around 10 p.m.” However, she claimed, he would normally delete the messages as soon as she read them. She told the outlet:

“I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him. He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym.”

What were those flirty DMs? In several screenshots of the alleged conversations with Adam, he wrote to her:

“Leg day. The most important and the easiest to skip.”

He later added, asking:

“You’re in college right?”

The former The Voice coach then followed up with:

“Nice work on legs. #commitment.”

The messages aren’t all that sketchy — but obviously the context is. This is a 43-year-old married man messaging a college student!

Ashley noted to the outlet she thought it was “weird” that Adam was messaging her — a “random girl in college,” as she described — but wanted to continue their conversation to see how long it would last. However, their online interactions ultimately stopped when she warned the She Will Be Loved artist was going to get caught flirting with women on social media:

“He said he found me from his Discover Page on Instagram because he is ‘big into fitness’ and I have a fitness account. I knew it was weird so I wanted to keep it going to see if it got worse. When I told him he was going to get caught DMing girls like me he stopped texting me.”

Although Adam stopped reaching out to Ashley on IG, she claimed he would still view her Stories. Wow. She continued:

“I think this is the true meaning of disrespect towards a woman. It makes me very sad that he is married and does this immature thing.”

By now, it’s pretty clear he has a pattern of this disrespectful behavior… And this certainly sucks for Behati and their kids, who are having to deal with these allegations coming out left and right.

The fitness enthusiast went on to note that she also found it “very odd” he would even talk to her “considering his age and [that] he’s married,” adding:

I wonder what his [feed] looks like… all young women? Very odd to me.”

Things just keep getting worse for Adam, and we wouldn’t be shocked if even more women came forward with more stories about his DM habits. Reactions to the latest installment in this messy scandal, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

