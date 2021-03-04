Addison Rae Asks For Some ‘Privacy’ Amid Bryce Hall Cheating & Breakup Rumors

There is trouble in paradise for Braddison!

Addison Rae Easterling finally spoke out about the allegations surrounding her relationship with Bryce Hall. The TikTok star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to address the potential breakup and cheating rumors, mainly asking for some privacy during this difficult time.

“I love y’all and am always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me. Sharing my life with y’all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline.”

The message continued:

“When and if I was to share, I will make that decision.”

In case you haven’t heard the news, rumors that Bryce recently cheated on Addison began circulating after the former Sway House member went on a trip to Las Vegas with a group of influencers. Fans first believed the couple was on the rocks, following the 20-year-old’s Zoom chat with some of her fans last week. The She’s All That actress hinted that she and Bryce were in a “petty fight” at the time but didn’t actually say why.

Bc she said they got in a petty fight on her zoom but literally said I can’t stay mad at him bc I love him and miss him!! The kids think a fight means a break up ???? — Breigh (@BreighfmLa) February 27, 2021

Many fans believed it stemmed from the 21-year-old’s recent outing at Saddle Ranch with Tana Mongeau and model Josie Conseco. According to the Instagram drama page, @deuxmoi, Addison reportedly was also there with Dixie D’Amelio, but Bryce and her did not interact. Of course, their followers thought that was super suspicious — even more so when the social media personality reportedly bought flowers for Mongeau at the restaurant. The next day, Addison tweeted that she was “buying [herself] some flowers what should [she] get,” leading many fans to believe the dancer shaded her beau.

preferably not white or red roses — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) February 28, 2021

However, things took a turn for the worse after a text conversation between adult film star Dana Wolfe and a friend started swirling around online shortly after Bryce’s trip to Sin City in February. In it, the person claimed she hooked up with the star multiple times. Adding fuel to the rumor flames, Addison reportedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she was “disappointed but not surprised,” then adding “figures” in another post, too.

For his part, Bryce took to Twitter on Monday to deny the affair allegations, simply writing:

“I didn’t cheat on addison.”

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

In addition to his tweet, per Cosmopolitan, Bryce confirmed to paparazzi that the two were still on good terms.

“Everything’s fine. I don’t know why everybody overreacts but until we do our own thing or say anything — I don’t know, I feel like everyone’s overreacting about stupid sh*t.”

Now, fans seem to believe that Samantha Salvador (aka Saiviantha) is the lady in question after promoting the Las Vegas trip vlog with Bryce on her Instagram earlier this week. On Tuesday night, the influencer took to her Instagram Stories to spill on what exactly happened on their trip. In the video, Salvador explained that she met Bryce through a mutual friend and the interaction was nothing more than a “business, networking type of thing.” She also added:

“There was nothing that happened that I constituted as disloyal at all… He was on FaceTime with Addison multiple times and, yeah, even serenaded her with a piano… I definitely never even got close to Bryce in that way. He has a girlfriend. He’s in a happy relationship and we respect relationships out here.”

Talk about complicated! As of right now, neither Bryce nor Addison have yet to confirm their current relationship status. But it’s certainly not looking good for them!

