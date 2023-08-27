Adele COLLAPSED Backstage During Her Las Vegas Residency!

Rumour Has It Adele’s got a painful medical problem — that made her collapse at a show over the weekend!

Yes, the Rolling in the Deep singer was forced to take a breather during one of her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency shows after she suffered a BAD sciatica flare up.

According to a Saturday report by The Sun, the 35-year-old told fans in attendance of the glamorous Caesars Palace show that her production crew found her completely debilitated “on the floor” backstage after the spinal condition suddenly gave her a run for her money:

“They picked my whole body up off the floor.”

OMG!

She added that she was temporarily unable to move, and confided in concert goers that she needed to take a moment to rest:

“I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

Poor Adele! For those who don’t know, “Sciatica refers to pain that travels along the path of the sciatic nerve. The sciatic nerve travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It “often occurs when a herniated disk or an overgrowth of bone puts pressure on part of the nerve. This causes inflammation, pain and often some numbness in the affected leg.”

Ouch! We can totally understand why she collapsed!

This marked the Set Fire to the Rain singer’s return to the Sin City stage after a month-long break from her residency, which is set to conclude in November.

Back in January, she opened up about the medical condition, telling fans that it sometimes forces her to “waddle” because of the “really bad” pain in her legs:

“I have to waddle these days.”

A month later, she asked the crowd if anyone else her age had begun to feel any sort of bodily pain, opening up about her own bad knees and back, which may have stemmed from slipping a vertebra in 2021:

“Is anyone else kind of my age starting [to get] bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f**king there anymore. It’s worn away.”

She’s still so young to be feeling all of that! What a trooper for continuing on with her year-long residency! For a while, exercise seemed to be helping the Skyfall songstress, but ultimately the sciatica pain came back with a vengeance. She told fans at a show earlier this year, according to The Sun:

“Early on this year I started bragging about my sciatica, I wasn’t feeling it any more. Then God brought it back.”

We hope Adele gets lots of rest and hopefully feels better soon! Send your support in the comments down below!

