Adele Stops Mid-Performance At Las Vegas Residency To Defend Fan From Security Guard!

Don’t mess with Adele or her fans!

During a recent show for her Las Vegas residency, the 35-year-old singer was in the middle of performing her popular track Water Under The Bridge when she seemed to have spotted some commotion in the crowd. Becoming angered, Adele told her band to “stop for a minute,” took her microphone from its stand, and walked down the stage to address a fan whom she saw getting harassed by a security guard. She said at the time:

“What is going on with that young fan there, that’s been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him?”

She then asked an unidentified person “with the stick in your hand” to put their hand up, before then telling them to leave her fan be:

“What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?”

As Adele walked back to her spot, she assured the audience member that security “won’t bother you again now, darling,” adding:

“You enjoy the show. Leave him alone. Sorry, guys, he’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

It’s unknown why the security guard kept bothering this person. But based on the video circulating, other concert-goers were super happy Adele stopped to help them out and cheered her on. You can see the moment (below):

Adele stopped her performance of “Water Under The Bridge” to defend a fan from a security guard at her Vegas residency. ????: camilarossiii on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jjanUwCywr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

Yes, Adele! We love to see a big artist like her coming to fans’ defense! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

