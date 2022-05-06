Adele Says She’s 'Never Been Happier' After Tough 'Lessons' In 34th Birthday Post!

After a dramatic few months, Adele has ushered in her birthday with LOTS of positivity!

The singer celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday by sharing a series of candid photos of herself on Instagram while wearing a gorgeous black custom Carolina Herrera mini-dress. Giving fans a peek inside her thought process on getting older, she mused in the caption:

“What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier!”

Wow! That’s amazing!

Related: Adele May NOT Return To Caesars Palace For Residency

She then went on to seemingly hint at some of the more challenging elements of the last few years of her life, including her postponed Las Vegas residency and her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, saying:

“So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x”

Aw! Adele is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul. We wonder how they celebrated?! This is also about as happy as we’ve heard the musician speak since her residency controversy took center stage — it’s certainly refreshing to know she’s in such a good place mentally! Take a look at her gorgeous new pics (below)!

Happy birthday, Adele!

Here’s to hoping this is the year she’s ready to take the stage again…

[Image via WENN/MEGA]