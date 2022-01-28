Don't Bet On Adele's Residency Ever Actually Being Rescheduled -- Deets On Dispute With Caesars Palace

It might be time to seriously think about that refund…

New reports are coming to light amid Adele’s sudden postponement of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, and sadly, it sounds like the show may never go on!

While the singer claimed coronavirus and shipping delays were the main reason for the last-minute rescheduling last week — and she did call it a rescheduling — many have been whispering that something else was happening behind the scenes. Numerous reports of “diva” behavior and drama with her team have only escalated that feeling… and now Caesars Palace insiders are speaking out.

According to sources who spoke with TMZ on Friday, the venue and Live Nation are desperate to reschedule the show — most notably because it is expected to bring them $150 million! Wouldn’t want to let that slip away!!

Unfortunately, rescheduling is proving incredibly difficult. Adele seems to be the hardest to negotiate with at this point, at least in the casino’s perspective. She’s even involved her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul to help fight for what she wants. Daamn!

As we’ve reported, Adele supposedly disliked many of the stage’s elements, including the sound system — which Caesars replaced for her, a change the 33-year-old was happy with, per the sources. Other issues were proving harder for her to get on board with — such as the use of a swimming pool and a 60-person choir. These are just a few of the conflicts the parties are trying to work out in order for the residency to go on.

Oh, and these struggles didn’t first arise in the last week before the opening night show was supposed to take place (as some sources suggested). They’ve been ongoing for over two months!! Yes, TWO MONTHS. So, why in the world did she wait until 24 hours out to cancel?? Smh.

While the resort was hoping the vocalist might take the stage for some February dates, they now have their hopes on a mid-year start. Some are more skeptical though, assuming nothing will happen until next year. Either way, they reportedly only have one month to work something out in order for the show to proceed, and the general census is that they may never agree in time. Yikes!

Caesars also already started finding replacements for all of Adele’s previously scheduled dates from now until April. So far, only Keith Urban has agreed, performing five shows in late March and early April.

Given the delay, all of Adele’s set pieces were seen being driven off-site on Thursday, just one week after she announced the postponement. Trailers parked outside The Colosseum were captured being filled with all of the musician’s stuff.

Innerestingly, a technician from the show published a photo of the stage back on January 5, showing off a large staircase floating across the stage, as well as rows of plants. The pool was not seen in the photo, but it sure looked like a spectacular set! Just two days later, things seemed on track when an Entertainment Manager at The Colosseum Caesars Palace wrote on Facebook:

“14 days. In my 8 years in the industry I have not seen a ‘load in’ like it.”

Two weeks later, new photos of the stage displayed a much different look, seemingly backing up claims that Adele’s vision for the concert was unclear and constantly changing. The staircase was gone with a lighting rig hanging in its place. You can check out a glimpse of what Weekends with Adele almost was HERE.

What a messy situation. Thoughts?

